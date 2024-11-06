An “excited” lieutenant has taken up command of a Royal Navy vessel for the first time.

Lt Jack Mason will be in charge of HMS Dasher, a Portsmouth-based P2000 patrol boat. He took the reins from previous commander, Lieutenant Henry Edwards, at a handover ceremony on October 17.

“I have found myself taking on the huge privilege of being the Commanding Officer of one his Majesty’s ships. Admittedly, the smallest in the fleet, but that makes it no less special,” Lt Mason said. “Over the space of two days, Henry gave me a very detailed and comprehensive handover brief on all it takes to be the CO of an Archer class P2000.

Royal Navy Lieutenant, Lt Jack Mason, has assumed Command of the Portsmouth-based P2000 vessel HMS Dasher - taking the reins from Lt Henry Edwards. | Royal Navy

“From creating navigation plans to delivering presentations to girl guides or drawing up risk assessments, the role of a P2000 CO is extremely varied, and no two days are the same. I’d like to thank Henry for giving me such a good handover, and also thank my Ships Company for such a warm welcome, I am truly excited for what the next 18 months hold.”

Lt Edwards said he will look back fondly at this time on HMS Dasher and believes Lt Mason can step up to the role. He added: “Over the last 20 months, it has been a privilege to command HMS DASHER. No two days are ever the same in Coastal Forces.

“From operations in the Arctic Circle, to representing the country on the D-Day beaches, to providing Maritime Security around the UK, the Ship’s Company have risen to the challenges. I thank them for their commitment and contributions during my tenure. I know that HMS Dasher is in very safe hands with Jack, and I wish him all the best for his first Command.”

Lt Mason has been in the service for five years, commencing at the Britannia Royal Naval College in 2019. His first assignment was aboard HMS Somerset, operating in the Arctic circle hunting submarines. he was then transferred to HMS Lancaster where he was deployed in the Middle East on counter narcotics operations. Now, the young commander has an entirely different remit aboard HMS Dasher - working with the Coastal Forces Squadron.

New equipment which could be fitted to other Royal Navy ships was recently tested on HMS Dasher. | Royal Navy

The Archer-class patrol boat has been trialling new equipment for the past two months, which could end up being fitted to other Royal Navy vessels. This was then followed by a short and intense training package, getting the vessel and her crew up to speed ahead of future operations.

“These operations include being at immediate readiness for any eventuality within UK territorial waters, or extending the UK presence in support to our NATO allies further afield throughout Northern Europe, who we are developing Coastal Warfare tactics with,” Lt Mason said.

“Every year each of the 14 P2000’s within Coastal Forces Squadron will embark on a deployment either into the Baltic Sea or to Norway to take part in NATO exercises such as Joint Viking or Tamber Shield.”