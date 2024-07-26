Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The seas near Old Portsmouth were left empty as a Royal Navy ship did not to make an appearance.

At the time of writing (6.08pm), the Type 45 Destroyer has not sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. A small number of residents gathered to watch her depart Portsmouth. One schoolboy waiting patiently said: “Why is it always our ships, why can’t it be any other ships?”

A picture of empty sea from The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth, with people waiting to see the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dauntless leave Portsmouth. | The News

The Daring-class warship was originally due to leave Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon, with the KHM website previously having a listing for 3pm. She failed to sail, with one source telling The News that this was due to “engineering issues”. Another source added that cranes were seen on the destroyer that morning.

A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The Royal Navy continues to fulfil all its commitments. The fleet’s programme remains flexible, undergoing periods of maintenance is routine and vital for a ship’s continued effectiveness.”