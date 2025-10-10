A Royal Navy destroyer based in Portsmouth is being put through her paces this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Duncan, a Type 45 warship, has been operating alongside Nato allies this week. She returned to HMNB Portsmouth just before Christmas last year, having been on a major deployment to the Mediterranean.

A social media statement said: “This week, HMS Duncan conducted training with our NATO partners, strengthening interoperability and sharpening our warfighting skills. A full programme of gunnery, aviation and seamanship evolutions – building capability together. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Duncan, Type 45 destroyer, is training alongside Nato allies over the past week. | MoD Crown Copyright

The destroyer recently greeted the Royal Navy’s new Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse, in September to coincide with his promotion. He said it was an immense privilege to take on the role, spending his first afternoon in the job alongside “our amazing men and woman serving on the front line”. He thanked HMS Duncan’s crew for a “fantastic visit”. Several personnel achieved key milestones by passing various qualifications. Fleet Operations Standards Training personnel oversaw several tests this summer.

Vital maintenance was completed in June and her crew proceeded to carry out intensive drills and trials. “We’re ready for whatever comes next—defending the UK, supporting allies, and delivering on operations,” a statement said at the time.

One of HMS Duncan’s recent operations was stalking the Russian warship RFN Boikiy while she sailed through the English Channel. The destroyer was joined by HMS Mersey during the four-day operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commander Daniel Lee, Commanding Officer of HMS Duncan, previously said: “Escorting foreign warships through waters near the UK is a vital part of our mission to protect our nation and uphold international maritime law. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our seas, which are so important to the lives and livelihoods of the British people. As a ship’s company, we are proud to carry out this duty on behalf of the nation, showcasing our professionalism and readiness to respond to any task required of us.”