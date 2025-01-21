Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sailors have waved goodbye to Portsmouth with a Royal Navy warship changing her home port.

HMS Iron Duke, a Type 23 Duke-class frigate, set off for Plymouth to join her sister ships as a base of operations. Devonport will now host all of the UK’s frigates with the aim to streamline operations and simplify logistics.

Modern replacements - five Type 31 Inspiration-class warships and eight Type 26 submarine-hunting frigates - are being constructed and waiting in the wings. A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “HMS Iron Duke has moved base-port from HMNB Portsmouth to HMNB Devonport as the Royal Navy continues the transition to the modern Type-31 Frigates joining the fleet.

HMS Iron Duke has changed her home port from Portsmouth to Plymouth, with the Type 23 frigate previously shadowing Russian ships and training with Nato allies in the Baltic Sea. | Royal Navy

“The move will mean that most of the Royal Navy’s Type 23 Frigates that remain in service will receive maintenance and logistical support from the same base-port to create a more efficient process.”

HMS Iron Duke hosted the Naval Regional Commander and other dignitaries who stepped on board in Falmouth earlier this month. A ceremony was held to mark the occasion of most of the Type 23 frigates operating from Devonport.

The former Portsmouth-based vessel had a busy end to 2024. She spent much of November keeping her beady eyes on Russian warships, shadowing two task forces which sailed across the North Sea and the English Channel.

Commander David Armstrong, Commanding Officer for HMS Iron Duke, previously said: “Having been heavily involved in this type of operation for the last six months, we’re glad to be back at it – protecting the integrity of our territorial waters and critical national infrastructure.”

HMS Iron Duke then took part in Exercise Freezing Winds alongside Nato allies in the Baltic Sea. The nine-day operation saw various drills take place including protecting key sea routes, amphibious warfare and various crisis and conflict situations. Sailors completed the tasks while traversing glacial conditions. She returned to Portsmouth for Christmas, after prime minister Sir Keir Starmer held a meeting with the ship’s company on board.