A Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel has ran into problems following a major overhaul, reports day.

Navy Lookout, an analysis website which covers the Royal Navy, reported that sailors on HMS Medway had to deal with complications. They said the ship was towed back to the shores of Gibraltar on June 28 by tug boats.

HMS Medway towed into Gibraltar this afternoon following mechanical issue on post-refit trials,” the website said on X, formerly known as Twitter. HMS Medway was operating around the Falkland Islands for most of last year, a stark contrast compared to her usual tasks in the Caribbean.

HMS Medway berthed at East Cove port in the Falklands. She recently suffered a mechanical issue in Gibraltar, reports say. Picture: Royal Navy.

She took place of her sister ship HMS Forth, which was undergoing maintenance. Both ships then swapped places, with HMS Medway undergoing engineering work after patrolling the South Atlantic for nine months and racking up 16,500 nautical miles - the equivalent of sailing three quarters of the way around the globe.

She made several visits to South Georgia during the 2023 spell, while spending much of 2024 in Gibraltar. It was expected that the ship will resume regular patrols around British Overseas Territories, being on hand for anti-drug smuggling missions and support relief operations in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “The Royal Navy continues to fulfil all its commitments. The fleet’s programme remains flexible, undergoing periods of maintenance is routine and vital for a ship’s continued effectiveness.” The duration of refit periods and repairs can vary depending on numerous factors, some of which arise while a ship is being looked over.