Royal Navy: Future of HMS Montrose uncertain after MoD fails to attract sales interest in Portsmouth frigate
HMS Montrose, which was decommissioned from the fleet in April 2023, was put up for sale by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) but has yet to be sold. The former Type 23 Duke-class frigate was listed for tender by the Defence, Equipment & Support arm of the MoD last year
In response to a Freedom of Information request made this Summer, the MoD revealed the Ex-Montrose failed to attract interest and bids. Other vessels, including the former Falklands destroyer and Harbour Training Ship HMS Bristol, were purchased after receiving interest from two Turkish maritime recycling companies. A Royal Navy spokesperson said discussions regarding the future of HMS Montrose are “ongoing”, while confirming that HMS Bristol will be recycled after leaving Portsmouth next year.
Defence secretary John Healey announced several pieces of “outdated” equipment would be decommissioned in a shock House of Commons statement yesterday afternoon. HMS Northumberland, described as “a frigate with structural damage which makes her uneconomical to repair”, is among the capabilities to be shelved, alongside HMS Bulwark, HMS Albion, 46 watchkeeper Mk1 drones, 14 Chinook helicopters, two Wave-class tankers and 17 Puma helicopters.
Proud sailors and former personnel gathered to celebrate HMS Montrose during her decommissioning ceremony, celebrating 30 years of service. She was operational a week before she was retired from the fleet.
The Type 23 frigate spent much of her time forward deployed in the Middle East, being involved in ten narcotics busts and seizing over 16 tonnes of illegal substances. The vessel played a vital role in the ongoing Operation Kipion.
Illegal weapon shipments were also confiscated in July 2022. It is believed they contained Iranian missiles bound for Yemen. She also protected many merchant ships travelling in the Strait of Hormuz. HMS Montrose was originally launched on July 31, 1992, and was commissioned on June 2, 1994.
In total, she spent over 1,000 days deployed in the Gulf and has travelled over 400,000 miles in her lifetime. She was listed for sale by the MoD in September 2023.
