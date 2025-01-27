The HMS Oardacious Valkyries rowing team were elated when they crossed the finish line after a gruelling 46 day journey. Setting off on the other side of the Atlantic before Christmas.

They sailed The Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean while fighting against challenging weather conditions; huge waves over 40ft high and strong winds. The rowers - Lieutenant Commander Izzy Rawlinson, Petty Officer and Gosport native Aaby Aldridge. Lieutenant Commander Nic Hall and Southsea resident Lieutenant Commander Ali Aindow - crossed the Atlantic in 46 days, 12 hours and 26 minutes.

Families and loved ones of the Valkyries team cheered them on as they came into sight at Nelson’s dockyard. The team were relieved that all their hard work had paid off after a month and a half of battling blisters, aches, lack of sleep and exhaustion - rowing in two hour on and off stints.

With lit flares and cheers coming from the crowd gathered at Fort Berkley, the women stepped off the boat together and onto land for the first time in weeks. This is the fourth HMS Oardacious team that has successfully completed the World’s Toughest Race but it is the first ever all women’s Royal Navy team. They finished 19th overall in the race.

They carried out the monumental endurance test to raise vital funds for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and Young Women’s Trust, with the latter organisation encouraging women to get into traditionally under-represented environments such as science, technology, engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Along the way, the rowers saw dolphins, bioluminescence and a meteor shower which helped maintain their spirits and keep them pushing through setbacks. A particular moral boost for the team was their ‘treat Tuesday’ where each team member had pre-packed a treat, which ranged from foodie treats to spa face masks.

The vessel they used is named Captain Jim, named in honour of Royal Navy Captain Jim Simpson who died in 2020.

