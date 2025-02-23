Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales to set sail from Portsmouth - here's when
HMS Prince of Wales is scheduled to depart the Prince’s Royal Jetty on Monday at 8.50am, according to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements.
The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier is reportedly leaving ahead of industrial action planned by Serco employees, according to Navy Lookout. “Preparing to sail from Portsmouth in next few days for pre-deployment workup. Leaving ahead of industrial action planned by Serco employees (operating tugs needed to bring the carrier out of the harbour,” a social media post from the outlet said on Saturday.
The £3.2bn warship was turned round on January 16 for its first action in 2025. The flagship is due for deployment to the Indo-Pacific this Spring, where she will carry out military exercises and diplomatic operations.
