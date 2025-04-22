HMS Prince of Wales sailed from HMNB Portsmouth this afternoon (April 22) - heading for the Indo-Pacific region. Hundreds if not thousands gathered along the Hot Walls and in other parts of the city to watch the aircraft carrier depart.

Delighted members of the ship’s company tried to get the attention of loved ones and well-wishers watching them leave for their eight-month mission. Sailors and pilots are expected to be home for Christmas. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will be leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), a large military formation of other Royal Navy ships, forces from British allies and a myriad of aircraft including fighter jets and helicopters.

Operation Highmast will see the UKCSG sail through the Mediterranean and the Red Sea towards the Pacific - making port visits in Malaysia, Singapore, India and elsewhere. Various military drills will be carried out, pushing the crew and all the military capabilities to their limits. Several diplomatic events in Japan and elsewhere will also take place.

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UKCSG, previously said this is the biggest deployment this century in terms of capability. The aim of the deployment is for the Royal Navy to train alongside international forces so they can work together when called upon, and act as a deterrence for adversaries threatening the UK.

Emotional families - from the Portsmouth area and across the country - cheered their hearts out and waved their flags while the carrier sailed past. Gaynor and Andrew Burden were waiting to see their son George, a 23-year-old aircraft engineer with NAS 820. “We’re pleased for our son, but obviously we’ll miss him,” Andrew said.

“We’ve said to him to enjoy himself, as it will go very quick. It won't be quick for us though. We’ll be here when he comes back though, even if it’s a bit colder. He’s followed brother into the Royal Navy, and we’re immensely proud of all of them serving our country. They make friends for life, and it’s a great career.”

Gaynor added: “The other families will be feeling the same as me, emotional but very proud. I’m in awe of how many people are here. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”

Lillian Jones - wearing a hoodie with the slogan “proud Royal Navy mum” on the back - was waiting to see her daughter Chloe. She said: “It’ll be very emotional. She’s wanted to join the Royal Navy for a long time. She absolutely loves it.”

Dad Jason said her daughter has taken to life in the force like a duck to water. He added: “She loves what she does. When she finally got onto a ship, she absolutely loves it. She takes things in her stride. I hope she will have a brilliant time.”

Lynne and Dave Wilson travelled all the way from Strensall near York to watch their son Rory, a 19-year-old Engineering Technician, After seeing HMS Prince of Wales sail past them, Lynne said it was a moment she’ll remember forever. “He’s going to have a fantastic time,” she added. “We’re incredibly proud of what he’s achieved.”

Dave added: “We spoke to a lot of families over the past few days who were coming to see family off, so we expected a good turnout. The weather has brought a lot more out too.” Speaking about it being Rory’s first deployment, he said: “What an opportunity for a young lad. It’s brilliant. Hopefully he’ll have a long and successful career with the Royal Navy. Going and doing this is a great life adventure.”

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin was visibly emotional to see the crowds. She said: “It’s a magnificent sight. It’s such a proud moment for the people of Portsmouth and the Royal Navy. It’s always really emotional. The sailors will be fulfilling a great mission.

“I think they’ll all do us proud. Since coming into government, we have been committed to re-writing out relationship with the armed forces and veterans. Seeing the carrier sail for a deployment always makes me cry. I can’t help it.”

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan added: “Our aircraft carriers show our nation’s Naval might and I know Portsmouth people will be feeling proud today of the vital role our city plays in pursuing peace and stability both at home and abroad. For some in our community, today will also be bittersweet as they say goodbye to their friends and loved ones who will be carrying out such courageous and important work on this deployment.”

