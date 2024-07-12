Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales finally turned around in Portsmouth Harbour as routine maintenance continues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
HMS Prince of Wales was moved by tugs at HMNB Portsmouth after previously being postponed. A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Prince of Wales was moved, as planned, by tugs from its berth port side to Princess Royal Jetty to starboard side to the jetty yesterday (July 11) morning.”
The routine manoeuvre was initially scheduled on Wednesday and listed on King’s Harbour Master shipping movements. Plans were shelved at the last minute due to high winds speeds.
Video footage shows tugs and police boats circling the 65,000 tonne warship, with the vessel not moving. HMS Prince of Wales made a triumphant return to her home port in March after leading a UK Carrier Strike Group on Nato’s Exercise Steadfast Defender. In what was the largest Nato operation since The Cold War, the warship was involved with different operations with allies off the coast of Norway.
Crowds of people gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome HMS Prince of Wales home. Since then, the 65,000 tonne warship has been in the harbour during a maintenance period. HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2025 for military exercises. She will lead a UK Carrier Strike Group and link up with several UK allies including Japan and the USA.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.