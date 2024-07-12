Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge aircraft carrier has been turned around in Portsmouth Harbour during a maintenance period.

HMS Prince of Wales was moved by tugs at HMNB Portsmouth after previously being postponed. A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Prince of Wales was moved, as planned, by tugs from its berth port side to Princess Royal Jetty to starboard side to the jetty yesterday (July 11) morning.”

The routine manoeuvre was initially scheduled on Wednesday and listed on King’s Harbour Master shipping movements. Plans were shelved at the last minute due to high winds speeds.

Video footage shows tugs and police boats circling the 65,000 tonne warship, with the vessel not moving. HMS Prince of Wales made a triumphant return to her home port in March after leading a UK Carrier Strike Group on Nato’s Exercise Steadfast Defender. In what was the largest Nato operation since The Cold War, the warship was involved with different operations with allies off the coast of Norway.