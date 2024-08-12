Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth after replenishing ammunitions at Glen Mallan, Scotland
HMS Prince of Wales was back at HMNB Portsmouth yesterday evening after leaving her home port on August 2. Her crew visited The Northern Ammunition Jetty on the shores of Loch Long to gather vital equipment ahead of future tasking.
The routine logistic visit is often made before any potential deployments. A Royal Navy spokeswoman previously said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations. As ever, sailing will be subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.”
The Jetty in Glen Mallan was refurbished in 2022 to allow for aircraft carriers to be accommodated with supplies.
The £3.2bn warship sailed past The Round Tower at roughly 4pm and is once again back in Portsmouth. Crowds gathered there and at Spice Island earlier this month to watch her depart.
