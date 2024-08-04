A Royal Navy aircraft carrier is sailing up the River Clyde this morning on her short-term deployment.

HMS Prince of Wales is heading towards Glen Mallan in Loch Long, Scotland, after leaving her home port of Portsmouth on Friday. Crowds gathered in Old Portsmouth, next to the Spinnaker Tower, and at Spice Island to watch the 65,000 tonne warship depart.

Sailors are on their way to The Northern Ammunition Jetty for a routine logistics visit. A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is preparing for sailing to Glen Mallan in Scotland for ammunitioning ahead of future operations.” The Lochside Press report that the A814 between Whistlefield and Arrochar will be closed, as well as the C69 Glen Douglas road, in preparation for the ship’s arrival.

HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth on Friday 2nd August 2024. Pictured: View of HMS Prince of Wales going past Spice Island. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The jetty itself was fully refurbished in 2022, allowing for aircraft carriers to be replenished with ammunitions. VolkerStevin carried out the project after a £67m contract was awarded by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). The jetty is operated by Defence Equipment and Support personnel.

Shortly after the work was completed, Craig MacDonald, DIO's project manager, said: “It’s been such a pleasure to work on such a nationally-important and dynamic project. The project has faced numerous challenges, but they have been overcome with good teamwork, communication and collaboration. It’s great to see this vitally important facility now in full operation.”

HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth two days after HMS Queen Elizabeth returned after spending several months in Rosyth to fix a starboard propeller shaft misalignment fault.