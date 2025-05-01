Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dockworker has avoided jail after pleading guilty to stealing mechanical parts produced for the Royal Navy flagship.

Thief Jamie Aird, 29, was not handed a prison term despite stealing “metal and hull valves” designed to be fitted to HMS Prince of Wales. He appeared in Dunfermline Sheriff Court yesterday (April 30) for sentencing.

As previously reported in The News, the thefts of parts for the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier took place between December 1, 2022, and March 20, 2023. Dunfermline Sheriff Court documents seen by The News said Aird, of Forest Place in Townhill, Fife, Scotland, was indicted at the instance of His Majesty’s Advocate.

Large crowds gathered along the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the city for a major Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday, April 22 2025. | Sarah Standing (220425-5010)

The documents added that the thefts took place at Building 317 of the Rosyth Dockyard, owned by Babcock International, adding: “you Jamie Aird did steal metal and hull valves”. The valves were set to be used by engineers to make repairs to the £3.2bn warship.

A Dunfermline Sheriff Court official previously confirmed that Aird pleaded guilty to the thefts on March 21. They have now confirmed his sentence.

“Sheriff Krista Johnston imposed a Community Payback Order on Mr Aird,” the court official said. “He will be required to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months.”

What happened to HMS Prince of Wales?

HMS Prince of Wales had limped to the Rosyth dry dock, where she was built, after running into a fault in the summer of 2022. She broke down off the coast of the Isle of Wight after her starboard propeller had malfunctioned due to the coupling holding it in place breaking. The carrier was due to sail to the USA for a diplomatic mission at the time.

Vice Admiral Paul Marshall then confirmed in a defence select committee meeting that problems were also found on the portside shaft. She returned to Portsmouth in full working order in the Summer of 2023, with the repairs taking nine months to complete.

HMS Prince of Wales and her ship’s company have since put that episode behind them, with her taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group during Operation Highmast, She is currently bound for the Indo-Pacific region as part of an eight-month deployment consisting of a range of military exercises with international allies, and port visits to Japan, Australia and elsewhere.