The Royal Navy flagship has joined forces with familiar friends on the next leg of her deployment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales, currently leading the UK Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific, has started joint carrier exercises with her American and Japanese counterparts. The 65,000 tonne warship will once again be completing drills with USS George Washington.

HMS Prince of Wales completed Exercise Talisman Sabre off the coast of Australia with her carrier strike group, joining forces with American sailors. Pictured Top to Bottom: United States Aircraft Carrier, USS George Washington and UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. | UK MOD Crown copyright

After previously linking up during Exercise Talisman Sabre - where 35,000 military personnel from 19 nations conducted various air, land and sea drills - the US Carrier Strike Group will be working alongside their Royal Navy counterparts. Speaking about the Australian operation, defence secretary John Healey said: “Our commitment to the Indo-Pacific is unwavering, as this huge military exercise demonstrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The unprecedented scale showcases the growing importance of cooperation in addressing shared challenges. We will continue to work alongside our closest allies to maintain the security and stability that underpins global prosperity.”

Part of the UKCSG’s visit to Tokyo will be training with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). British sailors and pilots will be preparing the Japanese for the introduction of the F-35B Lightning II STOVL (Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing) fighter jet. JS Kaga, an Izumo-class cruiser, will be at the centre of the aerial trials.

Pictured: 617 Squadron F-35B, Lightning II pilot preparing his equipment before climbing into his aircraft at Guam International Airport during Operation Hightower. The programme will showcase the integration of RAF Voyager tankers with F-35B Lightning jets deployed from Carrier Strike Group. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Three 617 Squadron F-35B, Lightning II jets over the pacific during Operation Hightower. | UK MOD Crown copyright

It has not been confirmed so far, it’s likely that British F-35B jets will be taking off and landing on JS Kaga in cross-deck operations. RAF pilots are currently training with Japanese and South Korean forces on Operation Hightower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main is to utilise RAF Voyager transport aircraft tankers alongside fighter jets deployed from a carrier. Voyager aircraft provides air-to-air refuelling and airlift. This means aircraft can operate further away from the Carrier Strike Group for longer and in different environments.

The RAF said: “During the Operation, the Voyager and UK F-35s will conduct joint training with JASDF and ROKAF, focusing on tactical integration and shared mission planning. Operation Hightower highlights the RAF’s reach, resilience, and its ability to deliver strategic air power in partnership with allies across the Indo-Pacific region.”