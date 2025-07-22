The Royal Navy flagship joined forces with a huge military contingent as part of an exercise on an “unprecedented scale”.

HMS Prince of Wales played a vital role in Exercise Talisman Sabre off the coast of Australia. Roughly 35,000 personnel from 19 nations conducted various military drills, with an American carrier strike group training alongside the Royal Navy.

HMS Prince of Wales completed Exercise Talisman Sabre off the coast of Australia with her carrier strike group, joining forces with American sailors. Pictured Top to Bottom: United States Aircraft Carrier, USS George Washington and UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Defence secretary John Healey said: “The historic bonds between Britain and Australia run deep, and through AUKUS and exercises like Talisman Sabre we are strengthening these ties for the challenges of tomorrow. Our commitment to the Indo-Pacific is unwavering, as this huge military exercise demonstrates.

“The unprecedented scale showcases the growing importance of cooperation in addressing shared challenges. We will continue to work alongside our closest allies to maintain the security and stability that underpins global prosperity.”

Royal Navy flagship HMS Prince of Wales during Operation Highmast. | UK MOD Crown copyright

US F/18 launches from US Aircraft Carrier, USS George Washington as it sails alongside HMS Prince of Wales as the UK Carrier Strike Group integrates with US Navy forces during Exercise TALISMAN SABRE 25. | UK MOD Crown copyright

“Powerful demonstration”

The exercise spanned across the Northern Territory of Australia and Queensland, from Darwin to Brisbane. HMS Prince of Wales is currently at the helm of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on Operation Highmast. Working alongside international allies is a major component to the British forces.

The US Navy were a major component of the exercise, with the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington and her carrier strike group being a part of the operation. These duel carrier operations took place in the Timor Sea - between the Australian mainland and Timor-Leste and Indonesia.

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UKCSG, said: “This is a real demonstration of the UK and our partners’ warfighting capabilities. As the first UK-led multinational Carrier Strike Group to Talisman Sabre this is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

Australian E-7, USMC F-35B, UK F-35B, two Australian F/A-18F, two Australian F-35A, RC-135 and a Australian EA-18G fly in formation over HMS Prince of Wales. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Left to right  American aircraft carrier, USS George Washington, British Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales, Canadian Warship HMCS Vill De Quebec, Norwegian Warship HNoMS Roald Amundsen, United States Warships USS Robert Smalls, USS Shoup, Australian Warship HMAS Sydney, British ship RFA Tidespring and British Warship HMS Dauntless. | UK MOD Crown copyright

“Exercise Talisman Sabre is also an opportunity for the UK to develop new levels of integration between systems and capabilities with the US, Australia, and other partners, enhancing our interoperability even further and to unprecedented levels.”

All three of the British armed forces were involved in the drills. Royal Marines played a central role, alongside a Ranger Battalion from the Army and RAF Voyager aircraft. RAF and naval pilots aboard F-35B Lighting jets, and Merlin and Wildcat helicopters, supported the escorted warships.

Task group patrols were held off the northern coast of Australia. Amphibious raids are carried out in northern Queensland and Shoalwater Bay, some 400 miles up the coast from Brisbane.