A broken fighter jet that has been stranded in India for more than a month is finally on the move again.

Engineering teams were flown into Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala to fix an F-35B aircraft that had been tuck there since June 14. The military plane was part of Operation Highmast, headed up by HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), but was forced into an emergency landing at 9.30pm due to monsoon weather conditions.

UK Defence In India confirmed the jet is now back on active duties. A statement published on X said: “Following completion of repairs and safety checks, the UK F-35B aircraft today departed from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, resuming active service. We are grateful for all the support from the Indian authorities.”

A team of 14 personnel were deployed to the civilian airport to assess and repair the F-35B aircraft after an “engineer issue” was found after it landed. The jet was towed away to the hangar so the process could take place.

It was discovered that the aircraft had hydraulics issues and problems with its auxiliary power unit, which has since been fixed. The fighter jet is expected to fly back to HMS Prince of Wales in Darwin, Australia, it has been reported in India.

Speculation started to surface that if technicians failed to repair the aircraft, it would have to be dismantled and carried onto a transport cargo plane. The aircraft was confirmed to be airworthy yesterday (July 21).

There is a possibility that the UK could be charged for the time the aircraft has spent in Kerala. but the Indian government could cover the fee as it’s a military asset from an allied nation. Kerala Tourism poked fun at how long the plane has been stranded, creating a five-star review alongside the phrase “I don’t want to leave”.