The Royal Navy have appointed a new Commanding Officer to a Portsmouth-based vessel.

Lieutenant Keaton Layland-Jones will take charge of HMS Puncher in what will be his first command. His predecessor, Lieutenant Alex Snow, will make way and take on a new role as a Mine Clearance Diver.

The announcement was made on October 17, with the P2000 vessel set to return to sea ahead of a busy schedule. Other Archer-class patrol boats, including HMS Dasher and HMS Archer, have also seen new Commanding Officers take the helm.

Lt Keaton Layland-Jones has assumed command of HMS Puncher, with the previous Commanding Officer Lt Alex Snow making way. | Royal Navy

“I’m privileged to have been selected for my first command, which offers the opportunity to lead a small team far away from home waters and to stretch the capabilities of myself, the team and the humble P2000,” Lt Layland-Jones said.

“I’ve previously served on HMS Queen Elizabeth so it’s great to be able to experience both the largest ship in the fleet to one of the smallest. I’m incredibly lucky to have a great team with a huge breadth and depth of experience and look forward to working with them to further the work of my predecessor and continue proving the capability the P2000 offers the wider fleet.”

HMS Puncher was recently awarded a Herbert Lott Efficiency Award for her work during a deployment in the Baltic Sea this Spring. New equipment was tested aboard the patrol boat, which will now be used by their colleagues across the force.

Lt Snow said it was great for Lt Layland-Jones to take charge of HMS Puncher due to his previous experience as an Aircraft Fighter Controller. He added that some of his highlights included using his mine-warfare and diving knowledge to implement the launch and recovery of Autonomous Underwater Vessels (AUVs) from P2000 ships.

“I’m honoured to have served with such a talented and motivated crew and equally excited to get a wetsuit on and return to my diving specialisation,” Lt Snow said. “This role has been a real learning curve for me and particular highlights include leading HMS Puncher into Cowes Week in both 2023 and 2024; being from the Isle of Wight, this was really special. I want to show local youngsters what amazing opportunities a career in the Royal Navy can bring you. Lt Leyland-Jones will provide a fresh take on command and I wish him the best of luck.”