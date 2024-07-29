HMS Queen Elizabeth left Rosyth in Fife, Scotland, last week and is due to return to her home port tomorrow evening. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will be carrying out gun salutes with personnel off the coast of the Isle of Wight, before sailing to HMNB Portsmouth.
She will be back in the Solent by 4.30pm. Sailors aboard the warship have been hard at work carrying out several training exercises aboard ship, with other maintenance activities being completed.
Commanding Officer Captain Will King has hinted about future tasking for the £3.2bn warship will take place in the autumn of this year. She has been in Rosyth for several months for repairs and upgrades to be made. A propeller shaft misalignment fault was found in February.
He said: “Whilst no warship wants to find itself spending unscheduled time out of the water, I am enormously proud of the work that has gone on in Rosyth. Everybody on board is looking forward to getting back to sea, where we belong, and picking up a busy programme in the autumn.”
