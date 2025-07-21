Mechanical problems were found aboard a Royal Navy aircraft carrier before she set off for Scotland.

Issues were discovered on HMS Queen Elizabeth during routine tests at HMNB Portsmouth. The 65,000 tonne warship sailed from the naval base last Wednesday (July 16) after spending several months in maintenance.

A Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed to The News that complications were discovered on the ship before her departure, but she will continue her sailing to the Rosyth dry dock uninterrupted. They said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed from Portsmouth and will transit to Scotland to complete her planned maintenance programme.

Mechanical issues were reported aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth before she set sail for Rosyth from HMNB Portsmouth. | Chris Moorhouse (160725-21)

“Prior to transit she conducted routine machinery trials, which have identified some issues that will be rectified when she is in maintenance, and she is continuing with her programme as planned. We do not discuss the material state of our vessels.”

Upgrades and overhaul

Phase one of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maintenance period was completed this summer. Significant upgrades were made across the ship in a raft of changes, including to her propulsion system. Her sailing to Scotland is considered being an ample opportunity to test these changes.

Commanding Officer Captain Claire Thompson previously said the carrier will spend seven months at the dry dock where the vessel was built. Personnel will be preparing for future frontline duties, while the ship remains on the side-lines. Engineering work has taken place across a period of nine months. The ship’s company have been completing training and development courses.

It will be a busy period for the crew while they make their way to Rosyth. Sea trials will be conducted to test the ship’s newly-installed navigation and propulsion control systems. Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) teams will come aboard to assess the ability of personnel handle different scenarios, from damage control drills to handling floods and fires.

A statement on the ship’s social media account on July 17 said: “Yesterday we took our ship to sea for the first time in 2025. This is always a complex undertaking but we're glad to be back where we belong.”