Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth "pending entry" to Rosyth dock as repairs set to start soon to fix "issues"
HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed to the Rosyth Dry Dock and is currently waiting to be allocated. She left HMNB Portsmouth on July 16 to complete the second half of her maintenance period - spending nine months in her home port.
Navy Lookout reports that the 65,000 tonne warship is alongside the basin at Rosyth, “pending entry into number 1 dry dock”. “Ex-HMS Swiftsure being dismantled in 2 dock and HMS Venturer fitting out in 3 dock,” they added.
Mechanical problems were discovered aboard the £3.2bn warship while she was docked in Portsmouth. A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed from Portsmouth and will transit to Scotland to complete her planned maintenance programme.
“Prior to transit she conducted routine machinery trials, which have identified some issues that will be rectified when she is in maintenance, and she is continuing with her programme as planned. We do not discuss the material state of our vessels.”
Phase one of the overhaul was completed during the summer. Significant upgrades were made across the ship in a raft of changes, including to her propulsion system. Her sailing to Scotland was considered an ample opportunity to test these changes.
It was also ideal for the ship’s company, who were put through their paces while out at sea, preparing for future frontline duties. Sailors have been completing training and development courses. Various sea trials were conducted on the journey, making the most of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s new propulsion system.
Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) teams were onboard assessing the ability of personnel to respond to different scenarios, from damage control drills to handling floods and fires.
HMS Queen Elizabeth’s Commanding Officer, Captain Claire Thompson, previously said: “We have achieved an enormous amount in 2025, with a significant upgrade to our propulsion system being the most notable item amidst a wide range of engineering projects tackled alongside our partners from industry.”
