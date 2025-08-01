Repair work to fix a Royal Navy aircraft carrier is due to begin soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed to the Rosyth Dry Dock and is currently waiting to be allocated. She left HMNB Portsmouth on July 16 to complete the second half of her maintenance period - spending nine months in her home port.

Navy Lookout reports that the 65,000 tonne warship is alongside the basin at Rosyth, “pending entry into number 1 dry dock”. “Ex-HMS Swiftsure being dismantled in 2 dock and HMS Venturer fitting out in 3 dock,” they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repairs to HMS Queen Elizabeth will soon begin as she is waiting to go into the Rosyth Dry Dock. | Chris Moorhouse (160725-17)

Mechanical problems were discovered aboard the £3.2bn warship while she was docked in Portsmouth. A Royal Navy spokesperson previously said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has sailed from Portsmouth and will transit to Scotland to complete her planned maintenance programme.

“Prior to transit she conducted routine machinery trials, which have identified some issues that will be rectified when she is in maintenance, and she is continuing with her programme as planned. We do not discuss the material state of our vessels.”

Phase one of the overhaul was completed during the summer. Significant upgrades were made across the ship in a raft of changes, including to her propulsion system. Her sailing to Scotland was considered an ample opportunity to test these changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also ideal for the ship’s company, who were put through their paces while out at sea, preparing for future frontline duties. Sailors have been completing training and development courses. Various sea trials were conducted on the journey, making the most of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s new propulsion system.

Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) teams were onboard assessing the ability of personnel to respond to different scenarios, from damage control drills to handling floods and fires.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s Commanding Officer, Captain Claire Thompson, previously said: “We have achieved an enormous amount in 2025, with a significant upgrade to our propulsion system being the most notable item amidst a wide range of engineering projects tackled alongside our partners from industry.”