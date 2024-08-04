Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-lasting memories from a sailor deployed on a Royal Navy aircraft carrier have been used to produce a charity song.

Musicians from Little Red Ambulance have released a single The Rolling of the Sea in a nod to HMS Queen Elizabeth. Members of the Culdrose Military Wives Choir joined the band to highlight what it’s like for someone to be a part of the forces - raising funds for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

A poignant music video accompanies the song. Established filmmaker and RNRMC Ambassador Chris Terrill directed the production - capturing the raw emotions of sailors and their loved ones as they bid farewell before a deployment.

Two of the five members of Little Red Ambulance are former Royal Navy personnel. Lead singer Lt Cdr Phil Clark and Acoustic Guitar Player Lt Cdr Dave Emery - both Naval Aircrew - were in the thick of the action while in the service.

A song produced for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines charity in honour of HMS Queen Elizabeth and goes through the emotions which sailors feel while on deployment. | The News

The band has previously been recognised for their song 'Sailing Home for Christmas', which was featured in the BBC documentary 'Warship: Tour of Duty'. Their new song was inspired by Dave’s journal from the day HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed out of Portsmouth Harbour for a seven-and-a-half-month deployment. Little Red Ambulance’s music continues to resonate with audiences, particularly those with connections to the military.

An excerpt from the journal reads: “All of a sudden, we were through the mouth of the harbour...Looking back, the cheering of the crowd started to fade and the flags stopped waving. The excitement that I’d felt passing through the mouth of the harbour started to turn to sadness. I imagined all the wives and husbands left behind, taking their deflated children back to the car.”

Dawn Ingram, director of fundraising at RNRMC, added: “We are immensely grateful to Little Red Ambulance for their generous contribution through the release of 'The Rolling of The Sea'. The proceeds from this heartfelt song will help us to continue to provide vital support to Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel and their families. The emotional depth of the song truly reflects the experiences of our community, and we are touched by the band's dedication to our cause.”

The new song is available on all major streaming services. Supporters can purchase the title for less than £1, with donations being made to the charity.