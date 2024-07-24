Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Royal Navy frigate which has previously been deployed to protect ships from dangerous militants has left Portsmouth following a brief visit.

HMS Richmond sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth this morning just after 10pm. Well-wishers gathered to wave goodbye to the crew on board. The Type 23 frigate, based in Plymouth, arrived in Portsmouth last Thursday. The family of sailor Peter Jarvie came to see him and the ship leave for future operations.

Royal Navy Type 23 frigate sailing from Portsmouth on the morning of July 24. Pictured is the Plymouth-based warship sailing past The Round Tower in Southsea. | The News

His mum Stacey McKnight, of Southsea, said it was brilliant for him to be back home. She told The News: “It was really lovely. He came back to surprise us on his dad’s birthday and was with us for a few days. He caught up with some friends and we had a family meal together. We're in touch with some sometimes, but not always. We’ve missed him an awful lot. I cry every time we say goodbye and he leaves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily McKnight, of Paulsgrove - holding Peter’s cousin Teddy Dorsett aged seven months - added: “It has been really amazing to see him home. We all celebrated with a takeaway and a night in. You try and make the most of it when he’s here. We’re so proud that he’s in the Royal Navy.”

The family of Peter Jarvie - deployed on HMS Richmond - who gathered at The Round Tower to say goodbye after his visit to Portsmouth. From left: Stacey McKnight, Liam Jarvie, Teddy Dorsett (aged seven months) and Lily McKnight. | The News

Peter’s brother, Liam Jarvie, said it was great to spend time with him again. “We went to London to see a Noel Gallagher concert,” he said. “It was a great experience. He’s not as lazy as he was before he joined the Navy.” Lily said Peter was on his first deployment, so it will be more special in the future to see him as he spends more time away from home.

HMS Richmond, based in Plymouth, had a brief spell in Portsmouth after arriving on July 18. | The News

Stacey couldn’t be happier for his son. “He’s in the boxing team, and won a match in Fiji,” she added. “From September, he might get taken off ship for a little while to concentrate on his boxing. He seems to have really grown up in the force and he has progressed so well. The decision to join came out of nowhere and he said he wanted to do something different.”

HMS Richmond returned to Plymouth in March following a lengthy deployment where she protected merchant ships from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. She spent six weeks in the line of fire around the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad