Vital upgrades have been made to a Royal Navy frigate ahead of a major global deployment.

HMS Richmond has been modernised ahead of being assigned to the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) during its operation in the Indo-Pacific. HMS Prince of Wales will take charge of the formation during Operation Highmast, with the carrier set to leave Portsmouth on April 22.

HMS Richmond, a Type 23 frigate which is specialised to deal with submarines and underwater threats, has received the Link 16 Crypto Modernised system. The upgrade significantly improves the ship’s ability to share tactical situational awareness with other units.

Communication upgrades have been installed on HMS Richmond ahead of her deployment alongside HMS Prince of Wales. Pictured is the Type 23 frigate patrolling in the Red Sea. | Royal Navy

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UKCSG, said: “Integration of a modernised Link 16 capability into HMS Richmond is a game-changing enhancement to capability within the UK Carrier Strike Group.

“It will provide vastly enhanced situational awareness to ships, aircraft, and the people who operate them while the CSG operates globally, with partners and allies. I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to achieve the integration of this important capability ahead of a global deployment to the Indo-Pacific.”

With more than 2,000 Royal Navy and RAF personnel assigned to the deployment, alongside troops from international allies. The scale of the eight-month mission means communication is vital for the exercises to run smoothly.

The system enhancement comes alongside the Joint Range Extension Application Protocol upgrade. This is a “beyond the line of sight” capability which allows tactical data to be passed through a satellite. It’s hoped this will increase reaction time when emergency situations arise, such as when HMS Richmond came under fire from Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last year.

The frigate has been upgraded ahead of schedule so it can be used during operations in Japan, Australia and elsewhere. Captain Dave Downie, the Senior Responsible Owner for the Maritime Multi Link programme, said it was part of a wider drive to modernise tactical data link capabilities - giving sailors more awareness and allow them to work with Nato partners and others better.

“This is a brilliant collaborative achievement for everyone involved in the MML enterprise, from the HQ team in Navy Command, the Situational Awareness and Command and Control DT in DE&S, the industry teams from BAES and Relay, and the valued support from Richmond’s ship’s company,” he added.

“Each of these organisations have given 100 per cent effort with many regularly going the extra mile to overcome the obstacles thrown up by delivering a complicated, time-consuming and invasive upgrade into a 30-year-old platform. Many great lessons have been learned from this first-of-class embodiment that the team will use to refine the installations of the remaining Type 23 fleet.”