Dangerous submarines had to be hunted down by Royal Navy sailors operating in the fjords of Norway.

HMS Somerset ran into the vessels while traversing bitterly cold temperatures. The submarines were allied Norwegian and Dutch vessels that worked alongside the Type 23 Duke-class frigate during Exercise Arctic Dolphin - with crew members sharpening their skills in attack and defence.

Royal Navy frigate HMS Somerset charges down submarines while operating in Norway. | Royal Navy

Commanding Officer, Commander Matthew Court, said: “This exercise has again proven the strength, co-ordination, and readiness of our NATO forces. Operating alongside our international partners we continue to demonstrate our commitment to security and stability at sea. I’m also incredibly proud of the ship’s company for the professionalism they have displayed throughout the last two weeks, and our families and friends for their continued support.”

The exercise saw Royal Navy crews aboard HMS Somerset, and her Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron, operate alongside Norwegian, Danish and Dutch allies. Trainee captains were tested as they try to qualify for front-line combat, with the personnel having to detect, track and classify adversaries below the waves.

HMS Somerset and her Merlin helicopter – Mohawk Flight from Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose’s 814 NAS, ‘the Flying Tigers’ – was considered the enemy force by the Nato allies. They were tasked with relentlessly pursuing the submarines day and night in a game of cat and mouse.

HMS Somerset's trainee captains were tasked with keeping their beady eyes on the Nato submarines. | Royal Navy

Royal Navy sailors aboard HMS Somerset have already had a busy 2025, with the crew being recalled on Christmas Day to shadow Russian warships. Pictured are vessels during Exercise Arctic Dolphin. | Royal Navy

The ship had to carry out high-speed approaches which saw her charge towards the submarine and complete a range of manoeuvres in a confined space. Helicopter crews hunted the submarines at night with the aircraft’s powerful sensor suite, equipped with active dipping sonar and its active and passive sonar buoys.

Merlin crews trained alongside Danish frigate HDMS Niels Juel and Seahawk MH-60R helicopter. Lieutenant Charlie Homer, Mohawk Flight pilot, said: “The training has been a game of cat and mouse; there were occasions when we (the aircraft) had the advantage over the submarine and also occasions where the submarine made it very difficult for us.”

HMS Somerset has had a busy start to 2025, with Royal Navy personnel being recalled on Christmas Day to shadow Russian ships sailing through the English Channel.