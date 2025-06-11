Michelle Obama’s US Coastguard ship greeted Royal Navy sailors aboard ahead of the arrival of the flagship.

Personnel aboard HMS Spey, based in the Indo-Pacific, were given a tour of the Cutter Stratton during partnership drills. Named after a pioneering Second World War female officer, the ship was launched in 2011 and has been sponsored by the former First Lady of the United States ever since.

Commander Paul Caddy, Commanding Officer for HMS Spey, said experiences like this a vital for personnel. He said: “Exchanges like these show the cultural differences – and the professional similarities – between our sea-going organisations, building better relationships.

USCGC Stratton arrives in Busan South Korea. Royal Navy sailors aboard HMS Spey were given a tour of the vessel ahead of the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales. | Royal Navy

One of the USCGC Stratton's sea boats approaches HMS Spey to starboard. Royal Navy sailors were invited aboard an America ship ahead of HMS Prince of Wales' arrival. | Royal Navy

“The Royal Navy personnel on board the US Coast Guard cutter were rewarded with a front-row seat in several evolutions including watching the bridge team take the ship to sea and a promotion ceremony for Coastguardsmen. HMS Spey is looking forward to working again with the USCGC Stratton during the remainder of their ongoing West Pacific patrol.”

Cutter Stratton is assigned to the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, patrolling swathes of the western Pacific and Southeast Asia. HMS Spey patrols the same region alongside her sister ship, HMS Tamar. Both vessels are preparing for the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group. The 65,000 tonne carrier is the centrepiece of Operational Highmast, an eight-month Indo Pacific deployment consisting of military drills and diplomatic visits.

HMS Spey alongside Sasebo, Japan. | Royal Navy

The American vessel is slightly larger than HMS Spey - based in Portsmouth - and is equipped with a helicopter. She is tasked with conducting patrols, search and rescue missions, and counter-smuggling operations. They met in the Korea Strait to conduct close manoeuvring and communications training.

Emergency fire drills and a man overboard rescue task was carried out. Sailors then swapped places and toured the respective ships. The tour of HMS Spey provided the US Coast Guard guests with a comprehensive look at all aspects of life aboard: the ship’s boats, mess decks, recreation spaces and machinery spaces, as well as some of procedures used to operate them.

Among those joining the Americans on the Stratton was Lieutenant Nick O’Connor. He said: “This was a great opportunity to share our experience as well as learn from our colleagues in the US Coast Guard who conduct a similar mission to HMS Spey. I would like to thank the US Coastguard for their great hospitality.”