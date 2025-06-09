Royal Navy: Devoted HMS Spey joins forces with Australia warship HMAS Sydney in wake of HMS Prince of Wales op

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Determined Royal Navy sailors have joined forces with an Australia warship as a huge deployment continues.

Portsmouth-based HMS Spey has teamed up alongside the Australian destroyer HMAS Sydney off the Korean peninsula. This comes as the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), led by HMS Prince of Wales, is heading towards the Indo-Pacific region - recently passing through the Suez Canal.

HMS Spey has joined forces with the Australian navy to carry out exercises in the Pacific region.HMS Spey has joined forces with the Australian navy to carry out exercises in the Pacific region.
HMS Spey has joined forces with the Australian navy to carry out exercises in the Pacific region. | Royal Navy

British and Australian personnel crossed in the East China Sea ahead of a visit to the South Korean port of Busan. Subsequent exercises focused on training bridge teams on both vessels. This included close quarters manoeuvring drills, tactical communications and replenishment at sea. These skills are considered by the Royal Navy as building blocks for more complex naval operations, which will be used on Operation Highmast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HMS Spey Commanding Officer, Commander Paul Caddy, said: “Good working relationships are a key part of building interoperability with our allies. This exercise gave an opportunity to exchange members of the crew by sea boat between the two ships. Members of the ship’s companies from both ships, from a range of roles, took the chance to learn more about how each ship operates and understand each other’s capabilities.”

HMS Spey's crew pose with Australian comrades under the barrel of HMAS Sydney's 5in gun.HMS Spey's crew pose with Australian comrades under the barrel of HMAS Sydney's 5in gun.
HMS Spey's crew pose with Australian comrades under the barrel of HMAS Sydney's 5in gun. | Royal Navy
HMS Spey makes her way through the South China SeaHMS Spey makes her way through the South China Sea
HMS Spey makes her way through the South China Sea | Royal Navy

The River-class offshore patrol vessel is an ever-present fixture in the Pacific alongside her sister ship HMS Tamar. She is four years into her long-term mission of working alongside Commonwealth allies, acting as a roaming UK ambassador in an area significant to the nation’s security and prosperity.

It’s the second time in two months Spey and Sydney’s paths have crossed. The pair were involved in the regional Bersama Shield exercises off the Malay peninsula with the other three members of the Five Powers Defence Agreement – Singapore, New Zealand and Malaysia – in April. HMS Spey is heading towards the Japanese naval base at Sasebo on Kyūshū, after working with a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft in the Sea of Japan.

Operation Highmast will involve British forces carrying out diplomatic visits and military exercises in Japan, Australia and elsewhere. The biggest of which is Exercise Talisman Sabre, where 19 nations will take part in various trials and operations.

Related topics:Royal NavyHMS Prince of WalesAustraliaPortsmouthExercise

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice