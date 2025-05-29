The Royal Navy flagship has taken one step closer to the Indo-Pacific for her major deployment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales recently sailed through the Suez Canal as part of her journey to the Far East. She is taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), a large military formation of Royal Navy ships, associated aircraft and international allies.

Aerial imagery HMS Prince of Wales sailing with the UK CSG25 Op Highmast Task Group taken from a Wildcat of 815 Naval Air Squadron. | Royal Navy

Defence secretary John Healey told Forces News that the 65,000 tonne warship and counterparts have reached the “high-risk area” of the Red Sea. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been targeting merchant ships sailing through the important trade lane - attacking Royal Navy ships including HMS Diamond with drones and missiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Healey said personnel have “gameplanned situations” should the group face any hostilities. “The Carrier Strike Group is in a high-risk area," the Labour MP added. “We know that, they know that, they are fully trained for that, and they are as well prepared and well protected as they can be, physically, militarily, and digitally, and in cyber." The defence secretary said "it will be a really dangerous high-risk passage".

RFA Tidespring, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker tasked with replenishing the warships, is travelling around the Cape of Good Hope instead of sailing with the CSG. She will re-join the taskforce in the Indian Ocean.

Operation Highmast

HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth on April 22 to lead the UKCSG on Operation Highmast. The deployment will see sailors carry out operations in Australia and Japan, as well as port visits to India and elsewhere.

Over 4,500 British military personnel are involved, including nearly 600 RAF pilots, 900 soldiers, and 2,500 Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines. A total of 12 countries are involved in the mission, with personnel due to return home to Portsmouth for Christmas. One of the key components of the deployment, Exercise Mediterranean Strike, has just been completed.

The UKCSG carried out various military drills alongside an Italian CSG lead by ITS Cavour. Day and night flying operations took place, as well as air defence exercises and replenishment training.