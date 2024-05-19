Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defence officials have been scrambling around to secure more aircrafts to take take part in the mass parachute drop for the 80th anniversary of D-Day following a shortage.

Hundreds of paratroopers had been expected to jump into Normandy to honour the actions of their predecessors in the Second World War, but plans have been scaled back due to a shortage of aircraft. The Mail on Sunday reported that just one plane had been left for the Parachute Regiment to use but Defence Secretary Mr Shapps said he expected more would be found.

Paratroopers from 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team will jump from an RAF A400M and the Red Devils Parachute Display Team will also jump into Normandy. Resources have been stretched by Nato operations at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased activity by the alliance and the RAF’s transport aircraft have also played a crucial role dropping aid into Gaza.

Mr Shapps told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “This was only brought to me very recently and I certainly do want to see that properly covered.

“So, I’ve no doubt at all we’ll have additional planes there.

“It is actually the case that the A400, which is the aircraft we use, are being used in operations at the moment.

“It’s one of the reasons why I have argued, and successfully argued, to get £75 billion more in cash terms into our armed forces because I think you do need to be doing more of these things.”

On GB News, he said: “It’s important that D-Day is remembered properly here. It will be, by the way, both in Portsmouth and in France. I want to make sure it’s done properly and come back to the decisions that pre-date my time.

“It is the case that we do have some very, very good A400 heavy lift aircraft with about 1.4 million tonnes of lift ability. So, we actually have a lot of lift ability in the RAF.

“We know there are several live wars going on and they are being used for those purposes, but I’m quite sure to commemorate something as significant as D-Day we can do a bit better than that, and I’ve undertaken to make sure we do.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “D-Day 80 will offer a comprehensive programme of tributes from today’s armed forces to their forebears with a significant amount of activity in both France and the UK, involving thousands of personnel, Royal Air Force flypasts and Royal Navy vessels.