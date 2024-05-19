Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth residents have had a range of reactions following the news that the King, Queen and Prince of Wales will attend the D-Day event next month.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement earlier in the week that part of the Royal family would be attending the event which is due to take place on June 5 on Southsea Common. The event will also be welcoming veterans who fought in Normandy landings back in 1944 as well as the Prime Minister who will be in attendance. The day will consist of militray music and a flyover display from the iconic Red Arrows.

The news that the Royals will be attending has had mixed reactions from locals with some expressing frustration that there was a limited number of tickets and others are unimpressed at the level of security that is expected. There is also a large number of people who are excited at the news with some saying it is brilliant for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reader said that it was ‘brilliant news’ whilst another reader said: “Yet half of the people in this city can't even go and honour our grandparents.”