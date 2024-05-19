Mixed reactions following announcement from Buckingham Palace regarding King and Queen attending D-Day event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Buckingham Palace made the announcement earlier in the week that part of the Royal family would be attending the event which is due to take place on June 5 on Southsea Common. The event will also be welcoming veterans who fought in Normandy landings back in 1944 as well as the Prime Minister who will be in attendance. The day will consist of militray music and a flyover display from the iconic Red Arrows.
The news that the Royals will be attending has had mixed reactions from locals with some expressing frustration that there was a limited number of tickets and others are unimpressed at the level of security that is expected. There is also a large number of people who are excited at the news with some saying it is brilliant for the city.
One reader said that it was ‘brilliant news’ whilst another reader said: “Yet half of the people in this city can't even go and honour our grandparents.”
The controversy comes following limited ticket numbers which sold out on the first day of release meaning that a large amount of residents will not be able to attend the event in person. It was also announced that the event will not have a big screen for people without tickets to watch what is happening and instead, the BBC will be broadcasting the event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.