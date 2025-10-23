The Royal Navy’s newest ship has sailed for the first time after being transformed in a short timespan.

HMS Stirling Castle has left Merseyside and is heading to her new home at HMNB Portsmouth. After being handed over from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) four months ago, the mine-hunting ship departed from Birkenhead yesterday for sea trials and training.

HMS Stirling Castle is sailing for the first time as a Royal Navy ship ahead of being based in Portsmouth. | Sam at Stratus Imagery

Commanding Officer, Commander Phillip Harper, praised the crew for their determination and professionalism in getting the ship to sea. “Taking Stirling Castle out of lay-up and getting her back into service in just four months has demanded extraordinary things from my team,” he said.

“Fortunately, the Royal Navy is blessed with incredible people at every level, and it is their dedication, work ethic and comradeship that has got us to this point and allows Stirling Castle to join the Fleet under the White Ensign.”

HMS Stirling Castle was commissioned into the Royal Navy in July, after operating in the RFA since 2023. Her 55 crew have worked tirelessly alongside RFA personnel to prepare the ship for sea by completing essential maintenance, safety checks, and training.

HMS Stirling Castle was transformed from a Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship, based in Merseyside. | Sam at Stratus Imagery

After completing these initial sea trials, operational sea training will take place to prepare sailors and ship for front-line duties. Using high-tech equipment, personnel will be operating with autonomous surface and underwater vehicles on mine-hunting operations. Their duty will be to locate and destroy unexploded ordnances.

HMS Stirling Castle marks a move away from traditional duties by embracing cutting-edge technology, acting as a mother ship for an array of autonomous vessels and submersibles. The ship began life as the offshore support vessel MV Island Crown, but was snapped up by the Ministry of Defence in 2023 and converted into a vessel dedicated to support mine hunting.

She spent 18 months in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s care, helping the Royal Navy to keep pace with the evolving threat from naval mines – proving her worth to mine hunting operators. She’ll work alongside the Mine and Threat Exploitation Group, experts in destroying threats beneath the waves.