Royal Navy: Fears for the future of HMS Collingwood and HMS Sultan amid "threat" of closure under review
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage raised worries about HMS Collingwood and HMS Sultan in parliament yesterday evening (June 2). Both shore establishments play a vital role in developing Royal Navy personnel and preparing them for their careers.
The issue was addressed in the House of Commons following the publication of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR). In reference to the Ministry of Defence’s estate, the report said: “Transformation over time will require changes in how the Navy develops its workforce and training.
“As complex systems become easier to operate with a smaller training burden, the Royal Navy should adjust its personnel balance to include greater numbers of Reservists to generate efficiencies and release Regulars for front-line operational roles. As it reconsiders its training estate needs, the Navy should ensure there is ‘capacity by design’ so that it can continue to provide training to allies and partners without impacting national requirements.”
Ms Dinenage, Conservative, asked defence secretary John Healey to elaborate on the SDR. She said: “Constituents in Gosport will be keen for him to clarify two points.This line, page 105, reconsidering training estate needs, will concern many. Could he confirm that the outstanding training establishments at HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood, which employ so many, will not be under threat?”
Mr Healey, Labour, responded in parliament: “We are doing further work on the nature and needs for our defence estate. It’s right that we do that. Because we have a long term view now, we will be able to make better long term decisions.”
What happens at HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood?
HMS Sultan in Military Road, Gosport, is the home of Marine Engineering Training Group and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival School (RNAESS). High-skilled engineer Officers and Ratings develop their skills before being deployed across the world.
HMS Collingwood in Newgate Lane, Fareham, is the Royal Navy’s largest training base. Its main role is to take personnel through stages 2 and 3 of their Warfare and Weapon Engineer training. It is the home of Victory Squadron and the Defence Diving School. The Portsmouth area is also home to HMS Excellent on Whale Island, which has been operating for more than 100 years and offers a range of specialised training programmes to sailors.
Following the exchange in parliament, Ms Dinenage said: “It’s very concerning to read that the training estate is under review because HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood not only offer an incredibly high standard of training and value-for-money for the Royal Navy but they also create many high skilled jobs in the Gosport peninsula. I will continue to campaign to ensure that the Government recognises the contribution of these outstanding establishments.”
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been approached for further clarification.
