Politicians in the Portsmouth area have weighed in on major defence reforms.

The Strategic Defence Review (SDR) announced yesterday (June 2) set out billions of pounds of investment into the Royal Navy, Army, RAF, Royal Marines, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) estate.

Defence secretary John Healey told parliament that this was a new era for defence, which would end 14 years of hollowing out the armed forces. Policies announced in the SDR include the construction of 12 new nuclear attack submarines, six new munitions factories to produce long range weapons and more autonomous systems and drones. Upgrades are set to be made to HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth to create a “hybrid” Royal Navy - complete with warships, aircraft, drones and other capabilities.

Portsmouth area MPs have given their thoughts on the Strategic Defence Review, which announces major reforms for the armed forces. From L: Stephen Morgan, Suella Braverman, Caroline Dinenage, Amanda Martin and Alan Mak. | The News Portsmouth/Getty

Billions of pounds is due to be invested in restoring military accommodation, measures to increase recruitment and retention in the armed forces, and to set the country to “war-fighting readiness” - among other measures. Concerns have been raised on the funding of these policies. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced yesterday morning that he’s 100 per cent confident that the SDR - and its 62 recommendations - will be implemented in full and are fully costed.

The government is due to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, with the ambition to raise this to three per cent by the next parliament. It’s considered that many of these reforms cannot be made without at least three per cent GDP spending, with other Nato nations increasing this further. The defence secretary insisted today he is 100 per cent confident that defence spending will reach that target.

The MPs for Portsmouth South, Portsmouth North, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville, and Havant, have all given their thoughts on the reforms.

Stephen Morgan - Portsmouth South - Labour

In a statement sent to The News yesterday, he said: “Today’s announcements mark a new era for UK Defence which will make Britain secure at home and strong abroad, while delivering a defence dividend of well-paid jobs here in Portsmouth. With the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, today’s Strategic Defence Review outlines the government’s ambitious plans to invest in our industrial base, create thousands of skilled jobs and support working people in Portsmouth and across the country.

“Having long campaigned to repair and renew armed forces housing in our city, I strongly welcome the £1.5bn additional funding announced today to achieve that goal. As the Prime Minister made clear, national security and economic security go hand in hand. The plans announced today will ensure that in a more dangerous world our city and country will continue to thrive.”

Suella Braverman - Fareham and Waterlooville - Conservative

In a statement yesterday, she said: “Today’s so-called announcement is a lot of hot air, empty promises and posing from a Prime Minister who personifies weakness. He has let the British people down.

“We need to be spending three per cent of GDP on Defence as as minimum - right now. We pay for it by stopping spending £1bn a month on migrant hotels, ending net zero and stopping the giveaway of the Chagos Islands, costing billions of pounds to the British taxpayer. Sadly Labour are putting the British people last.”

Amanda Martin - Portsmouth North - Labour

“We live in a new era of threat. The Strategic Defence Review sets out a new vision for how our forces will respond and make Britain secure at home and strong abroad. National security is central to our Plan for Change, and our city will directly benefit. When I meet local defence businesses, work force, apprentices, and trade unions they all tell me the same thing.

“They need a long-term plan on the future vision of our Armed Forces, so that they can plan and invest in their businesses. Allowing them to create good jobs and training for local people. This review sits alongside significant investment in better housing for military families and veterans across our area. In Portsmouth alone the government has already bought back over six hundred military homes, so we can properly have homes fit heroes.”

Caroline Dinenage - Gosport - Conservative

“I’m keen to get more detail on whether this investment benefits not only the big global defence companies but British SMEs like StandardAero Fleetlands who are the bedrock of our defence industry and local employment.

“It's vital that service accommodation for our forces and their families is brought up to standard urgently. Despite £400m investment by the last government, there is still much to do. Most crucially, will the Chancellor actually deliver the money for this commitment?"

Alan Mak - Havant = Conservative

“Labour’s Defence Review is a total flop because even its authors have admitted it’s only deliverable if they commit to spending 3% of national income on defence, and Keir Starmer has failed to commit.

“Labour’s defence review is big on promises, but non-existent on the necessary funding commitment, damaging our Armed Forces and national security. Conservatives have already committed to 3 per cent defence spending, which would support our Armed Forces and defence jobs in the Havant and Portsmouth region.”