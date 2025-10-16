A young sailor faces being kicked out of the Royal Navy after he went on a “drunken rampage” and attacked two colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Able Seaman Jake Creek was in training at HMS Sultan in Gosport when he went out 'looking for a fight' and launched attacks on fellow sailors. The 19-year-old told colleagues he was going to 'punch people for their drink' and the sailors he assaulted were friends he knew from the base.

Able Seaman Jake Creek, 19, has been court martialled following a "drunken rampage" at HMS Sultan in Gosport. | Solent News & Picture Agency

AB Creek admitted one count of battery and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will be sentenced at a later date. He was cleared of two charges of battery that he was on trial for at Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be sentenced in relation to punching a colleague with a ringed finger - splitting their eyebrow open - and for punching a fellow trainee's nose. AB Creek, who currently serves on HMS Queen Elizabeth, was acquitted of punching a colleague in the throat and hitting another on the chin.

The court was told that AB Creek was in his second phase of training at HMS Sultan in Military Road when he had the altercations with his colleagues. They had been at a Gosport vs Fareham football game earlier in the evening of November 9, 2024, and afterwards had continued to drink into the night back at the base.

Able Seaman Jake Creek, 19, currently assigned to HMS Queen Elizabeth, admitted to one count of battery and one count of assault. | Solent News & Picture Agency

AB Creek joined three of his classmates who were sharing two bottles of vodka, each a litre, in a common room at around midnight. Prosecuting, Lieutenant Commander Luis Canosa told the court that AB Creek wanted another drink to continue his “drunken stupor” when he suddenly left without a word. This was described to court as a “rampage”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the trial, Lt Cdr Canosa said: "This is a case about a navy man committing an act of violence. He was drinking. He went looking for more alcohol. He was sending messages saying he wanted to fight people. His friend replied and said 'don't fight dickhead'."

Lieutenant Commander Matthew Poulsom, defending, said the other men had in fact tasked AB Creek with retrieving them alcohol. AB Creek will face sentencing on October 21.