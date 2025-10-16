The future of a former Royal Navy flagship has been cast into doubt as a recent warship deal only claws back a fraction of taxpayers’ money.

HMS Albion, a Landing Platform Dock which was decommissioned in November last year, remains unsold. An initial agreement signed with Brazil would have seen her and her sister ship, HMS Bulwark, parted with in an effort to cut costs. This has yet to be finalised, with the agreed sale price reportedly being small compared to escalating refit costs.

HMS Albion’s sale to Brazil has been put on ice. An agreement was finalised to sell HMS Bulwark (pictured), but her sister Royal Navy ship still faces an uncertain future. | CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images

As reported in Naval Today, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Brazilian government during the Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference in London. The deal, formalised in September, followed on from both sides signing a “statement of intent” in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year.

The UK’s role would be to provide cooperation and assistance in relation to the acquisition of HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark. Despite this, only the sale of HMS Bulwark was finalised at the ceremony aboard HMS Mersey.

UK Ambassador to Brazil, Stephanie Al-Qaq, said: “The acquisition of HMS Bulwark marks a new milestone in the strategic partnership between the UK and Brazil. With proven crisis-response capability, this vessel will significantly enhance the operational reach of the Brazilian Navy, both for humanitarian assistance and defense missions.”

What will HMS Bulwark be doing at her new home?

The purchase was signed by Brazil’s Director General of Navy Material, Fleet Admiral Edgar Luiz Siqueira Barbosa, and the Royal Navy’s Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell, in the presence of the Navy Commander Fleet Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen. The 19,560 tonne vessel is currently undergoing renovation work in Plymouth, which is due to be finished in 2026. HMS Bulwark will then commissioned into the fleet and renamed NDM Oiapoque.

She will be used to patrol what Brazil describes as the Blue Amazon, the nation’s jurisdictional waters which are said to be rich in natural and mineral resources. “The acquisition of HMS Bulwark represents a milestone in the effort to rebuild the core of the Brazilian Navy, significantly contributing to the exercise of sovereignty in waters under the jurisdiction of the State,” Adm Olsen told Globo.

“The Brazilian Navy thus reaffirms its commitment to expanding its presence in areas of interest and ensuring adequate efficiency to operate in different scenarios, whether in defence operations or in support of the Brazilian population in emergency situations, especially in response to natural disasters and humanitarian assistance missions.”

HMS Albion served as the Royal Navy flagship between March 27, 2018, and January 27, 2021. | Royal Navy

British financial implications

The sale of both landing platform docks has faced opposition since it was announced. Defence secretary John Healey said the vessels were never planned to go back to sea, accusing the previous Conservative government of the vessels being “superficially kept on the books” at a cost of £9m a year.

Along with the other retired ships, helicopters, and other assets, Mr Healey said this would save the taxpayer £150m over the next two years, and up to £500m over the next five. Lieutenant General Sir Robert Magowan KCB CBE defended the decision during a defence select committee meeting in December 2024, stating it involved three vessels “that were no longer seaworthy”.

Despite this, selling the ships leaves the amphibious fleet capability - aiding the deployment of Royal Marines - sorely lacking. New multi-role strike ships are due to replace the landing platform docks, but will not be ready until the early 2030s.

The MoD is looking to generate income to offset the costs already ploughed into both ships. Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, previously said: “The total cost of refits to HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark since 2010 is £132.7m. This excludes HMS Bulwark's 2022-2025 refit which was estimated to cost £72.1m.”

According to Globo, both vessels were sold for R$145m, the equivalent of roughly £20m - a fraction on what has already been spent. The Royal Navy has not commented on the sale price, and the future of HMS Albion remains uncertain.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “Neither HMS Albion nor HMS Bulwark were due to go to sea ahead of their out-of-service dates in 2033 and 2034. Their disposal shows that we are delivering for defence by disinvesting ourselves of old capabilities to make way for the future. No final decision has been made regarding the sale of HMS Albion.”