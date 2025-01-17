Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experienced engineers have looked over a Royal Navy vessel in wake of the arrival of the force’s flagship.

HMS Tamar, a Portsmouth affiliated offshore patrol vessel, was dry docked in Singapore for maintenance last week. Workers from UK Docks - a company which also oversees Royal Navy assets in the Portsmouth area - got their hands on the vessel at the Seatrium, Tuas Boulevard shipyard.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said HMS Tamar’s maintenance work began in 2025 and the planned period away from frontline duties is part of her operational lifecycle. They said no modifications will be made to HMS Tamar while she is docked.

“This maintenance period will allow HMS Tamar to sustain her forward deployed presence in the region,” they added.

HMS Tamar, deployed in the Indo-Pacific region, has undergone a maintenance period before the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales. | Royal Navy

HMS Tamar, alongside her sister ship HMS Spey, are expected to play a key role during the deployment of the UK Carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific region this Spring. Flagship HMS Prince of Wales will be taking the helm during diplomatic calls with Japan, Australia and other nations in the region.

The Carrier Strike Group will also take part in patrols with the Japanese Navy, as well as major military operations such as Exercise Talisman Sabre. That operation will see forces from 19 different nations taking part on a range of naval and aerial drills. Diplomatic, economic and military ties between the UK and Australia are strengthening, with 7,000 British jobs being created as part of the joint nuclear submarine project between the nations and USA.

Politicians have stressed the Royal Navy’s presence in the Indo-Pacific will be made in opposition to China, with Lord Vernon Coaker stating the Carrier Strike Group will “assert the rule of law” over Beijing. HMS Tamar spent much of last year training with the Australian and New Zealand navies on various operations, as well as conducting patrols to combat illegal fishing around Oceanic communities. HMS Spey has made several port visits and completed other tasks.