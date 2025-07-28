A Royal Navy warship has returned to Portsmouth after spending five years away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth this morning (July 28). A statement posted on the ship’s social media account marked the historic return.

It said: “We’re home! After 5 years, HMS Trent has returned to Portsmouth for a short stop during our regeneration period. It’s good to be back home!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Trent sailing to HMNB Portsmouth this morning. She has returned home after spending five years away on various deployments. | HMS Trent/MoD Crown Copyright

What has HMS Trent been doing?

The River-class warship has spent much of her time alongside Malta for a “comprehensive” maintenance period to be completed. She was given a dazzling camouflage colour scheme, a new flight deck lighting system with new and improved LED lights, overhauls to her radar system, and various husbandry work.

Former Commanding Officer Commander Tim Langford described this period alongside Malta as “invaluable”, with the ship being left in an excellent condition. Commander Gavin Lowe took charge of HMS Trent in June while the vessel was visiting Gibraltar.

Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Trent sailing into Portsmouth. | HMS Trent/MoD Crown Copyright

Prior to the ship’s time maintenance period in Europe - which started in October last year - she was on the frontline line of Royal Navy anti drug-smuggling operations in the Caribbean Sea. During her nine-month Caribbean deployment, narcotics with a street value of £750m were seized across eight operations. HMS Trent also became the first Royal Navy ship to intercept a narco-sub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that September drug bust, she joined the US Coastguard to capture 2,000 kg of cocaine, valued at £160m, 190 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic. More than £40m of narcotics were also confiscated in September, with three smugglers being handed over to the American authorities.

Royal Navy sailors also supported British Oversea Territories during hurricane season, with 50 disaster relief specialists on board. HMS Trent will soon be returning to the Caribbean to relieve HMS Medway.