A new Commanding Officer has been appointed to a Portsmouth warship after their predecessor was removed for alleged “unacceptable sexual behaviour”.

Lieutenant Commander Sam Fields has taken charge of HMS Tyne. A statement posted on social media this morning confirmed the appointment.

They said: “A very warm welcome from HMS Tyne to our new Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Sam Fields, having assumed command of Tyne while alongside Falmouth. Welcome to the team Sir!”

Lieutenant Commander Sam Fields has become the new Commanding Officer of the Portsmouth-based warship HMS Tyne. | Royal Navy

What happened to the previous Commanding Officer?

HMS Tyne’s previous Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger, was made to move aside from the role in May, As first reported in The Times, he was removed from command due to “unwanted” behaviour.

Lt Cdr Mayger became the CO of HMS Tyne in February, taking the helm from Commander Hugo Floyer. The Times confirmed that Lt Cdr Mayger is being investigated by the Defence Serious Crime Command after a complaint was raised.

In response to the allegations, an MoD spokeswoman told the national publication: “We can confirm that a member of the armed forces is under investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command in respect of these allegations. As the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to criminal and inappropriate behaviour. Our people can be assured that should they raise any allegation, they will be fully supported, and the matter investigated, with appropriate action taken as required.”

Lt Cdr Mayger was removed shortly after the former First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, was told to “step back” from his duties amid an investigation into an alleged consensual relationship with a female officer under his command - which would be in breach of the Royal Navy’s code of conduct.

The ship’s company board HMS Tyne, a River-class offshore patrol vessel, recently completed a Fleet Navigators Course. Operations took place from Devon to the Channel Islands. In May, she was deployed alongside other Royal Navy assets to track the Russian corvette RFN Boikiy.