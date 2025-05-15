A Royal Navy Commanding Officer has been removed from his role after being accused of “unacceptable sexual behaviour”.

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger, who is in charge of the Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tyne, is currently under investigation. As first reported in The Times, Lt Cdr Mayger has been removed from command due to “unwanted” behaviour.

Lt Cdr Mayger became the CO of HMS Tyne in February, taking the helm from Commander Hugo Floyer. The Times reports that Lt Cdr Mayger is being investigated by the Defence Serious Crime Command after a complaint was raised in the past week.

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger, previously the Commanding Officer of Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tyne, has been removed from his post following allegations of "unacceptable sexual behaviour”. | Royal Navy

In response to the allegations, an MoD spokeswoman told the national publication: “We can confirm that a member of the armed forces is under investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command in respect of these allegations. As the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to criminal and inappropriate behaviour. Our people can be assured that should they raise any allegation, they will be fully supported, and the matter investigated, with appropriate action taken as required.”

This comes after the First Sea Lord, Sir Admiral Ben Key, was told to “step back” from his duties amid an investigation into an alleged consensual relationship with a female officer under his command - which would be in breach of the Royal Navy’s code of conduct.

The MoD previously inferred to the media that he was retiring because of his health, with sources stating he was stepping back for “private reasons” until the government department confirmed an investigation was taking place. Adm Key’s alleged affair is not a crime, but he is accused of breaking the “service test” which does not allow sexual relationships between commanders and subordinates. The former First Sea Lord, 59, is married with three children.

Sources close to him told The Times that his operational record and the affection and respect he has from the Royal Navy makes him the best First Sea Lord in years, adding that it’s tragic that if a mistake has been made which could tarnish his career.

HMS Tyne has recently been back at sea following a maintenance period where her engines were renovated. She was recently deployed as part of a wider operation to shadow the Russian Kilo-class submarine Krasnodar, which was traversing the English Channel.