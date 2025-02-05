A dedicated Royal Navy sailor will be running the London Marathon to fight against homelessness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lieutenant Pete Macaulay, based at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, will be taking part in the 42km race on April 27. He has always dreamed of completing a marathon, and will be raising money for the charity Alabaré.

“It’s a real honour to be running the London Marathon for Alabaré. Not only am I ticking off a major bucket list item, but I’m thrilled to again be supporting a cause which is very close to my heart,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Navy sailor, Lieutenant Pete Macaulay, is running the London Marathon in April to raise money for a homeless charity that works in Gosport. | Contributed

“They help homeless and vulnerable people, including bespoke schemes to help military veterans in need. The charity is based in my hometown of Salisbury, but also have projects and bases across the country, including the local Gosport area.

I am so incredibly grateful for any support I receive; every penny really does help. If you can’t donate then I would love it if my efforts simply drew more attention to the charity, so please do search for Alabaré to find out more about what they do. Thank you.”

Lt Macaulay has raised just over £1,000 so far. Alabaré supported 2,894 homeless people last year at their drop-in centres in Gosport, Salisbury and elsewhere. Military veterans can reach out to get dedicated support services across south and south west of England, and Wales.

You can follow Lt Macaulay’s journey and make a donation on his fundraising page here.