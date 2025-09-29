A cutting-edge missile branded "one of most advanced in our arsenal" was fired from a warship for the first time.

The new ship-busting weapon was launched from HMS Somerset during a major exercise with the Norwegian and Polish militaries. Exercise Aegir 25 saw the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) tested near Norway’s Arctic rocket range in Andøya.

Minister for defence readiness and industry, Luke Pollard, said: “The NSM is one of the most advanced missiles in our naval arsenal. It will give the Royal Navy and our allies an edge against our enemies.

A ferocious ship-busting missile being fired from HMS Somerset in a landmark test for the Royal Navy. | MoD Crown Copyright

“This milestone, achieved through our exemplary international partnership with Norway, significantly enhances our maritime deterrent and underscores the Government’s dedication to investing in the technologies that will maintain Britain’s secure.”

What is the Naval Strike Missile (NSM)?

The new weapon can take out enemy warships at ranges of more than 100 miles. It weighs 400kg and can be used against naval or land targets. The NSM, which is also in service with the Norwegian, US and Polish navies, travels close to supersonic speeds (Mach 1). It can evade detection by skimming on the sea.

The Royal Navy is refreshing this system that’s 20 years newer than the Harpoon set-up on Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers. Commander Matt Millyard, Commanding Officer of HMS Somerset, said: “I am very proud of the team following the successful first of class firing of the Naval Strike Missile.

“This is not something that comes together easily and has involved an incredible amount of work by the crew and staff from across the defence enterprise. The professionalism and teamwork demonstrated by all throughout the planning and execution has been exemplary.”

The Naval Strike Missile being fired from HMS Somerset. | Royal Navy

Months of meticulous planning and thorough tuning was needed ahead of the test - including alignment and sea acceptance trials. The NSM will be a complimentary weapon for the Future Cruise Anti-Ship Weapon’, which will become the Fleet’s premier long-range, heavy duty anti-ship missile.

This will be carried by the Royal Navy’s next generation of warships - Type 26 and 31 frigates - fitted with the Mk41 vertical launch system. NSM is currently fitted to HMS Richmond, HMS Somerset and HMS Portland.

Commander Matthew Cox, NSM Programme Director said: “This programme showcases the strong UK-Norwegian strategic partnership, enabling the UK to achieve its first ship installation within 12 months of business case approval – an unprecedented pace for a complex weapons programme. The UK’s first NSM firing, hosted by Norway at Andøya, further highlights this enduring collaboration.”