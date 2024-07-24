Royal Navy: MoD reveals HMS Mersey upgrades as Portsmouth-based warship gears up for frontline duties - when
Portsmouth-based HMS Mersey is back at sea once again after an overhaul was organised to modernise the ship. The River-class offshore patrol vessel has been in the Falmouth dockyard in Cornwall for the past nine months.
It was announced on July 13 that she is back at sea and preparing to be deployed on frontline operations. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the warship underwent a life-extension programme, with engineers and partners of the Royal Navy working together to refit the ship.
A spokesperson said her engines have been overhauled as part of the package, which also saw her propellers, shaft line and rudders being removed and reinstated. Communications systems aboard ship have been updated and modernised, with the accommodation and living quarters for the crew being revamped. HMS Mersey has also been emblazoned with a fresh coat of paint.
The spokesperson added that the vessel is due to sail later this month to complete further sea trials and training, with the goal of her returning to frontline duties earlier this year. Long-standing Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander James Mitchell, has stepped aside for a new role. He has been replaced by Lt Cdr Dan Wardle.
