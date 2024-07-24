Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crucial upgrades have been made to a Royal Navy warship following a major revamp.

Portsmouth-based HMS Mersey is back at sea once again after an overhaul was organised to modernise the ship. The River-class offshore patrol vessel has been in the Falmouth dockyard in Cornwall for the past nine months.

HMS Mersey has undergone a major revamp and is back at sea after spending nine months in Falmouth dockyard. The Portsmouth-based vessel will be deployed on frontline operations soon. | Royal Navy

Engineers who worked on the revamp of HMS Mersey. | Royal Navy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced on July 13 that she is back at sea and preparing to be deployed on frontline operations. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the warship underwent a life-extension programme, with engineers and partners of the Royal Navy working together to refit the ship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said her engines have been overhauled as part of the package, which also saw her propellers, shaft line and rudders being removed and reinstated. Communications systems aboard ship have been updated and modernised, with the accommodation and living quarters for the crew being revamped. HMS Mersey has also been emblazoned with a fresh coat of paint.