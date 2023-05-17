That was the message from First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key in a speech at his annual Seapower Conference where he announced more striking power for future warships and continuing investment in drones and autonomous systems.

The head of the Royal Navy told the conference – a two-day gathering of naval leaders, politicians, analysts, strategists, academics, shipbuilders and defence/technology industry leaders from around the world – the nation had to rise to the challenge, especially that posed by Russian submarines as ‘coming second’ was not ‘a desirable option’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admiral Key also praised the nation’s defence industry for responding to a ‘call to arms’ to support today’s Navy – and build tomorrow’s: 16 ships and six submarines are currently on the order books or under construction. But with today’s naval battlefield extending ‘from seabed to space’ and ‘breath-taking’ advances in data and Artificial Intelligence, the Royal Navy had to be ‘deliberately ambitious’ with its goals for exploiting AI.

The First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE delivers his keynote speech at the Sea Power Conference.

As for more conventional crewless tech, the Royal Navy is pressing ahead with pilotless helicopters and quadcopters and increased use of jet-powered Banshee drones. But Admiral Key wants to go further – with longer range, longer endurance drones capable of both gathering intelligence and striking at targets.

Another vital element of increasing the striking power of the Fleet is the Mark 41 missile silo. The launcher is being fitted to all eight Type 26 frigates, allowing the new warships to potentially use a variety of current and future anti-air, anti-surface, ballistic missile defence and strike missiles, including the RN’s Future Offensive Surface Weapon. The launchers will also now be fitted to five Type 31 frigates – under construction on the Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the current Fleet, with the Portsmouth-based HMS Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales’ carrier strike groups at its heart, alongside the innovation, training, the expertise and commitment of personnel mean the Royal Navy is a ‘Premier League’ force in the mid-21st Century, Admiral Key said.

Type 31 Frigate, currently under construction. Picture: Ministry of Defence

‘As a result of investment over the last two decades we now operate two fifth-generation aircraft carriers, nuclear powered ballistic and attack submarines a range of aircraft, escorts and support ships to allow us to deploy globally, as well as fielding an elite amphibious fighting force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are very few navies in the world which can do this and so I am delighted that we remain in that first tier.”

And he underlined the need to champion – and recognise – the vital role the sea, the trade which flows on it and data and pipelines which flow beneath it, plays in the security and prosperity of the UK.

‘We must make our voice heard and increase the recognition once again about the vital importance of the sea for our island nation and the global community,” Admiral Key concluded.

‘This is what a seapower state does, what I believe the United Kingdom is and should be and must be into the future and I look forward to the part that we will play in continuing to drive it forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad