Specialised jobs are being supported in Portsmouth maintaining a new mine-hunting ship that can sail by itself.

RNMB Ariadne, an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), was launched for the first time last week in a move to add more autonomous ships to the Royal Navy. The vessel was constructed by Thales UK, operating a £184m contract which maintains more than 200 roles in Portsmouth, Somerset, Plymouth and Scotland.

Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy, Director of Maritime Environment at the Defence, Equipment and Support (DE&S) arm of the Ministry of Defence said: “This is a significant first delivery for the Royal Navy and is a proud moment for all those involved in bringing this transformative capability into service. This project contributes to the growth and prosperity of our nation and will strengthen UK security through enhanced maritime operations.”

RNMB Ariadne, an autonomous mine-hunting ship that can sail by itself, has been launched for the first time - supporting jobs in Portsmouth. | MoD

The force is moving towards mine clearance being undertaken by autonomous ships in a bid to protect sailors. RNMB Ariadne is 12 metres long - the same size as an average bus - and can be deployed from a harbour or mother ship to seek and destroy seabed mines using sophisticated towed sonars. The ship is expected to be used on assignments close to the UK and across the globe.

Maria Eagle, minister for defence procurement, said: “This delivery marks a significant milestone in our mine-hunting capabilities and the autonomous technology will keep Britain and our Royal Navy sailors safer by identifying and removing mines. It has also supported hundreds of skilled jobs across UK industry – a clear demonstration that defence is an engine for economic growth.”

The Royal Navy is planning to gradually phase out conventional crewed mine hunting ships over the next five years as more un-crewed ships become available. Successful trials took place for RMNB Apollo in December, with her advanced sonars and other mine-hunting kit all being tested in the Firth of Clyde, Scotland. Sailors will be trained by Thales and conduct an Operational Evaluation ahead of the vessels being deployed on active duty.

Phil Siveter, CEO of Thales UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to deliver this world-first autonomous mine hunting system to the Royal Navy. With the introduction of AI and advanced sensor technology, this innovation represents a new era in maritime defence technology and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the capabilities of our defence forces. The Royal Navy will now have a powerful tool to safeguard national interests and maintain security at sea.”