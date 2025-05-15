General Sir Gwyn Jenkins has been named as the new head of the Royal Navy after his predecessor was asked to step down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced today (May 15) that Royal Marine Sir Gwyn KCB OBE RM will replace Admiral Sir Ben Key as First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff. He is the first Royal Marine to be appointed to the role, and he has also been made an aide-de-camp to the King.

Sir Gwyn said: “It is an honour to be selected as the next First Sea Lord. I feel extremely privileged to lead the exceptional sailors and marines of the Royal Navy at this pivotal time for UK Defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins KCB OBE RM has been appointed as the new First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy. He has taken up the role after his predecessor, Admiral Sir Ben Key, was asked to step down. | Royal Navy

“Throughout my career, I have always been motivated by the vital role the Royal Navy has in keeping our nation safe. To do that now, we need to accelerate our return to a war fighting force that is ready for conflict, expand our modernisation efforts and deliver the Royal Navy our nation needs.”

Under then-prime minister Rishi Sunak, Sir Gwyn had been in line to become the UK’s national security adviser, until his successor Sir Keir Starmer cancelled the appointment. BBC Panorama reported claims Sir Gwyn had overseen the rejection of resettlement claims of Afghan commandos who served with UK special forces amid allegations of extra-judicial killings which were subject to a public inquiry.

The MoD told the BBC it was “fully committed” to supporting the ongoing inquiry, though declined to comment further about the allegations explored by the inquiry. Defence secretary John Healey described Sir Gwyn’s appointment as a “hugely significant moment for the Royal Navy”, given he’s the first Royal Marine to assume the role.

“I warmly congratulate General Sir Gwyn Jenkins on his selection as the next First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff,” he added. “General Jenkins is a proven leader with a distinguished career in both the military and at the core of government. I know he will deliver in this pivotal role, making Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key was asked to step down following allegations of a sexual relationship with a female officer under his command. | Sarah Standing (050624-3469)

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin added: “I am very pleased to welcome General Jenkins as the next First Sea Lord. As one of the outstanding Royal Marines of his generation, he brings with him a wealth of operational and organisational expertise. His appointment reflects a Corps which is bound even more tightly to the way the Royal Navy thinks, operates and fights.

“In a more dangerous and demanding world, General Jenkins has the instincts and ambition needed to continue the modernisation of the Royal Navy, ensuring it can meet future threats and continue to safeguard our nation’s security and prosperity.”

Allegations swamp Royal Navy

It has not been announced when Sir Gwyn will take up his duties. The Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell, is currently in command of the Royal Navy on an interim basis.

The former First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, was asked to step back from his role after an alleged sexual relationship with a female officer under his command. Although no crime has been committed and the alleged affair is believed to be consensual, his conduct breached the force’s “service test” - banning relationships between commanders and subordinates. The Admiral, 59, has a wife and three children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger, previously the Commanding Officer of Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tyne, has been removed from his post following allegations of "unacceptable sexual behaviour”. | Royal Navy

Adm Key, who was expected to retired this summer, is still under investigation. An MoD spokesperson previously said it would be “inappropriate to comment” while the investigation is taking place.

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger, who was assigned to be Commanding Officer of the Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tyne in February, has also been removed from his post after allegations of “unacceptable sexual behaviour”.

The Times reports that Lt Cdr Mayger is being investigated by the Defence Serious Crime Command after a complaint regarding “unwanted” behaviour was raised in the past week.