Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new commander of the naval base in Portsmouth has spoken about his promotion for the first time as the former apprentice becomes its leader.

Commodore Marcel Rosenberg took up the post earlier this month, with the Royal Navy making an announcement on September 13. He replaces the previous leader Commodore John Voyce, who took up the post in 2022.

Cdre Rosenberg started as a naval apprentice in 1988, pursuing a career in the engineering side of the force. He said he hopes to inspire other personnel. “It has been an incredible journey for me to come ‘home’ and become Naval Base Commander (Portsmouth), having joined my first ship as an apprentice here,” he told The News.

Pictured: Commodore Marcel Rosenberg has assumed command of HMNB Portsmouth, replacing the previous commander Commodore John Voyce. | Royal Navy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Commodore Rosenberg and Commodore Voyce. The event included a handover of a key to the Naval Base along with a RYS Burgee before a flag lowering ceremony took place with a presentation to Commodore Voyce outside of Victory Building. | Royal Navy

The flag raising ceremony near the Victory Building at HMNB Portsmouth. | Royal Navy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I certainly didn’t set out to demonstrate social mobility, but I’ve enjoyed a very fulfilling naval career so far and been inspired by many people. I hope I can inspire at least one other to be the best they can be.” Cdre Rosenberg was handed the keys to the base as part of the ceremonial proceedings. A flag lowering commemoration was held for Cdre Voyce outside the Victory Building.

Cdre Voyce looked back fondly on his time at HMNB Portsmouth, where he saw national commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings be held in the city. He also oversaw HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth be sent out on major deployments amid periods in Scotland for repairs. The former led a UK Carrier Strike Group during Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War. Cdre Voyce took up the role after being the boss of HMS Sultan in Gosport.

“My time as Naval Base Commander of His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth has been extraordinary,” Cdre Voyce said. “National events and military operations meant the base, and the city, were often at the heart of the national agenda. I have met some amazing people, been involved in some outstanding events and supported naval operations at the leading edge of the nation’s requirements. Such a role will be hard to replicate, so I leave with sadness that my time is now over, but my relief, Commodore Marcel Rosenberg, is an excellent successor and I wish him a tenure as diverse and outstanding as mine.”