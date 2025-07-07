Extensive weapons upgrades are continuing to be rolled out across the Royal Navy fleet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High-skilled engineers are fitting the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to several frigates and destroyers. HMS Richmond, a Type 23 vessel, is one of the warships which has already been upgraded.

She is currently alongside HMS Prince of Wales as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) in the Indo-Pacific region, completing Operation Highmast. Two other Duke-class frigates, HMS Portland and HMS Somerset, have also been fitted with NSM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major missile upgrades have been fitted to three Royal Navy Type 23 frigates, with plans to roll this out to 11 ships. Pictured: HMS Richmond, part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group on Operation Highmast. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Lord Agnew of Oulton, a Conservative peer in the House of Lords, asked in a parliamentary written question which ships are equipped with the new weapon system, and when all the upgrades will be completed. Lord Vernon Coaker, Labour defence peer, set out the scope of the revamps so far.

He said: “The Royal Navy is in the process of outfitting Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to eleven of its Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers in collaboration with the Norwegian Government. These missiles will provide a potent new surface-to-surface maritime and land strike capability for the Surface Fleet.

“HMS Somerset, Portland and Richmond are now fitted with NSM. HMS Richmond is part of Operation Highmast, accompanying HMS Prince of Wales as part of the Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

“The Strategic Defence Review will determine the roles, capabilities and reforms required by UK Defence to meet the challenges, threats and opportunities of the twenty-first century. Outfitting further ships with NSM will be progressed according to SDR outcomes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Richmond enhancements

HMS Richmond was also fitted with the Link 16 Crypto Modernised system ahead of Operation Highmast. The upgrade significantly improves the ship’s ability to share tactical situational awareness with other units.

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UKCSG, previously said: “Integration of a modernised Link 16 capability into HMS Richmond is a game-changing enhancement to capability within the UK Carrier Strike Group.

“It will provide vastly enhanced situational awareness to ships, aircraft, and the people who operate them while the CSG operates globally, with partners and allies. I am grateful to all who have worked so hard to achieve the integration of this important capability ahead of a global deployment to the Indo-Pacific.”