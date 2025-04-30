Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Technology experts serving in the Royal Navy have formed a new team that will operate on a Portsmouth-based ship and elsewhere.

The new Disruptive Capabilities and Technologies Office (DCTO) brings personnel together from several teams trial the latest military capabilities. Specialists from NavyX, the Office of the Chief Technology Officer, and the Navy AI cell, will make up the new formation.

Personnel will use the experimentation ship XV Patrick Blackett as both a testbed for established systems and a floating laboratory for newer technologies. Rear Admiral James Parkin, the Royal Navy’s Director Develop, said: “I am thrilled that the new Disruptive Capabilities and Technologies Office has now achieved Full Operating Capability, including the exciting news of the commissioning of the new Fleet Experimental Squadron.

“This innovation will ensure that the Royal Navy will be better positioned to work with other areas in Defence, and our allies and partners, to learn the lessons from modern conflict, and ensure we introduce cutting edge capabilities into the front line at the speed of relevance. In this way the Royal Navy will harness the best of today’s technology in order to disrupt faster than our adversaries and remain ready to fight and win on day one of any future conflict.”

The unit will be tasked with prototyping, testing and deploying advanced technologies to support Royal Navy operations at sea, hoping to address operational challenges. Their first prototype project is already in progress and drew on lessons from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The squadron has seen the delivery of new autonomous systems but also training and framework for the adoption of other autonomous equipment to the front line. Personnel will also work alongside policy makers, serving Royal Navy sailors, Royal Marines commandos, and others to make sure assets can go from the concept phase to the frontline.

The Fleet Experimental Squadron will be the sea-going part of the new team and be tasked with scaling future autonomous vessels. It be commanded by a Principal Warfare Officer of Commander rank and will be charged with understanding and pushing shifts in technology from AI-enabled ship operating systems to laser-directed weapons and operating un-crewed surface vessels.

The DCTO will also explore emerging technologies such as quantum and next-generation nuclear and artificial intelligence. Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell, said: “The imperative for the rapid adoption of advanced and novel technologies by the Royal Navy and wider Defence is clear.

“We need to procure faster, cut unnecessary bureaucracy and process, and iterate quicker through spiral development, much as we have done through our support to Ukraine. The establishment of the DCTO reinforces the Royal Navy’s commitment in this respect.”