Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The exercises with F-35B Lightning stealth jet fighters were carried out in the USA. The huge Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier began her Autumn deployment in America after leaving Portsmouth last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An F-35 landing on the deck of HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: LPhot Finn Stainer- Hutchins/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilots attached to the Fleet Air Arm have been carrying out aircraft exercises since HMS Prince of Wales’ trips to Florida and Virginia. Test pilots from the Naval Air Warfare Centre Aircraft Division (Nawcad) Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23), Naval Air Station Patuxent River (Nas Pax River), Maryland, joined the carrier for the flight trials.

These exercises took place from the Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia. A Royal Navy spokesman said: “HMS Prince of Wales will chase bad weather and heavy seas while the jets themselves will take-off and land with various weapons and fuel loads, experiment returning from ‘missions’ still carrying missiles/bombs – rather than ditching them in the ocean – and practice landing by rolling to a stop on the flight deck rather than touching down vertically.”

Commanding officer Captain Richard Hewitt said: “This is why we are here. Over the next few weeks we will work together with the F-35 programme to increase the capability of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter alongside the UK’s fifth-generation aircraft carrier.

SEE ALSO: UK to deploy Royal Navy ships to Israel

An F-35 on the deck of HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: LPhot Finn Stainer- Hutchins/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

“During this phase of our deployment we will see the jet develop advanced landing and take-off techniques, allowing it to recover heavier, turn around faster and launch with more weapons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the exercises that HMS Prince of Wales’ crew are undertaking is to test their ability to carry out strike missions in different weather conditions and to work alongside allies to complete operations. These skills have been particularly honed on the 65,000 tonne vessel’s flight deck.