Crucial talks were help with military officials and politicians in an effort to boost defence sector jobs in Portsmouth.

Commander of HMNB Portsmouth , Commodore Marcel Rosenberg, held talks with both city MPs at a roundtable. They were joined by leading figures at businesses with a strong presence in the city, including BAE Systems, Airbus, Novatech and others.

The aim was to discuss government plans around defence being an engine for economic growth, with trade unions and firms contributing to defence policy plans. Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan, said: “As the heart and home of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth has for centuries played a leading role in our nation’s defence, and recent investment by the government has ensured this will remain the case long into the future.

The Commander of Portsmouth Naval Base, Commodore Marcel Rosenberg, attended a crucial meeting with city MPs and bosses of defence firms to discuss how the sector can boost the Portsmouth economy. | Contributed

“That’s why we were keen to bring together our local defence industry to agree on how our country can build a Defence Industrial Strategy that strengthens our security while driving economic growth and boosting jobs in our city. Today’s discussion will help ensure our city’s voice is heard when it comes to our country’s defence investment strategy, and we will continue to work together to make Portsmouth an engine for growth to improve local people’s lives.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced during her Spring Statement on March 26 that Portsmouth Naval Base would see vital infrastructure investment. This was alongside plans to contribute a further £2.2bn on the UK’s defence over the next year. The government aims to hike sector funds to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, and make Britain a “defence industrial superpower”.

Pictures taken on HMS Prince of Wales, berthed at HMNB Portsmouth, ahead of the Carrier Strike Group deployment in the forthcoming Operation Highmast. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-)

Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, previously said funding would be allocated to the refurbishment and upgrade of accommodation, the jetty, and wide estate development. “This allocation aims to provide good quality, safe accommodation, ensure the jetties can better meet the demand of the surface fleet, and create a resilient, efficient, and sustainable Naval Base,” she added.

Commander of HMS Prince of Wales, Captain Will Blackett, hailed the proposed upgrades and said they were necessary as the Royal Navy continues to evolve. The upgrades encompass part of the the Labour party’s defence industrial strategy, with British firms being prioritised for government contracts in an effort to support jobs and strengthen national security.

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin added: “Today’s roundtable has been crucial in ensuring that the voices of our local defence industry are heard loud and clear. This government is prioritising investment in Portsmouth, we’ve not only secured jobs for our community and secured the future of the dockyard, but are also reinforcing our commitment to a robust defence strategy. Together, we can harness the potential of the defence sector to drive growth, innovation, and good jobs for local people.”