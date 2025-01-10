Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Incredible” new capabilities to protect undersea cables will be used to thwart aggression from opposition, the armed forces minister has said.

Luke Pollard MP hailed the addition of RFA Proteus to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary fleet during a tour of the vessel in Portsmouth yesterday (January 9). Transformed into a Multi-Role Ocean Surveillance Ship (MROSS) after being purchased by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for £70m in February 2023, the vessel is expected to house Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROUVs).

Luke Pollard MP has praised the “cutting-edge” capabilities of RFA Proteus during a tour of the ship in Portsmouth. Pictured- Fleet Commander (right) welcomes Minister of the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP (left) onboard RFA Proteus. | UK MOD Crown copyright

“Proteus’ capabilities are incredible, and they add to an already formidable set of capabilities across our military to defend our infrastructure,” Mr Pollard told The News. “Those nations that are thinking about interfering with our critical national infrastructure should be in no doubt that we will use our formidable military assets to defend our national security. Proteus’ capabilities are cutting-edge, world leading and it will be a part of defending our national security in the future, especially undersea cables.”

Nefarious targeting of underwater infrastructure came into the forefront on Christmas Day, after cables which transmit energy between Finland and Estonia was reportedly damaged - with Russian influence being blamed. The UK will now take charge of a task force, with Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) members and Nato allies, to monitor the Russian shadow fleet.

RFA Proteus will be a testbed for autonomous vehicles used to defend undersea cables. | Jonathan Davies

“These are absolutely critical to our day-to-day economy, and how we communicate,” Mr Pollard added. “If we don’t defend them, you run the risk of being vulnerable in the future.” The politician said RFA Proteus is exactly the capability the government needs to invest in, as well as developing the skills of sailors to utilise autonomous vehicles to monitor the seabed. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary is expected to take on a more forward deployed role alongside the Royal Navy, on Carrier Strike Group tasks and other operations.

Mr Pollard said the government will continue to invest more into new skills and equipment to “keep our country safe, in what are very difficult times”. He said: “I have no doubt the brilliant people who serve in our armed forces are keen to meet the challenges, and defend the United Kingdom and their allies.

“We not only need to give them the right gear and equipment, we need to make sure we’re paying them well and valuing our people more. When we’re valuing them more, more people want to join the armed forces and stay. We still have a situation where we lose more people than we gain each year, and that’s something we want to change.”